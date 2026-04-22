Woodstock baseball outslugs Plano: Northwest Herald Tuesday roundup

Baseball

Woodstock 19, Plano 17: At Plano, Chase Willard hit a first-inning grand slam, and the Blue Streaks won a wild one in Kishwaukee River Conference action. Woodstock led 19-14 after three innings. Noah Henning, Logan Wisner (three RBIs) and Henry Noble each had two hits for Woodstock (4-5, 3-2). Noble, Angelo Pacini and Brenner Swanson drove in two runs apiece.

Huntley 10, Crystal Lake South 4: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders scored nine runs in the final two innings to win the Fox Valley Conference game. Kyle Ziebell went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs for Huntley (15-1, 6-1), which had only six hits.

Wes Bogda was 2 for 3 for the Gators (8-6, 2-5), and Nolan Dabrowski had a double.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Dundee-Crown 3: At Carpentersville, Nick Kohlhase was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Wade Ozment went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and the Tigers earned the FVC win. Logan Laudadio (2 for 4, three runs), Bud Shannahan, Connor Saip and Konner Altergott also doubled.

Ryan Pierce and Kyle Pierce each had two hits for D-C (8-9, 1-6). Cole Pearson had a double.

Harvest-Westminster 18, Alden-Hebron 0 (5 inn.): At Hebron, Ulysses Johnson’s double was the Giants’ only hit in their Northeastern Athletic Conference loss.

Chicago Christian 11, Marian Central 4: At Chicago, Colin Kowalsky was 2 for 3 for the Hurricanes (0-11, 0-4) in their Chicagoland Christian Conference loss. Jackson Hatfield had a single, stolen base and two RBIs.

Softball

Harvard 3, Plano 2: At Harvard, Grace Nellessen’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth was the difference in the KRC game. Nellessen finished 3 for 3. Kara Knop went the distance in the circle for the Hornets (5-6, 4-2), allowing one earned run.

Crystal Lake South 4, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Lyla Haase pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts, as the Gators won in nonconference action. The only run she allowed was unearned. Riley Barda was 2 for 3 and scored twice for South (3-7).

Christine Chmiel struck out 17 batters and allowed only two earned runs in taking the loss. Bailey Keller was 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI for Marian (10-4).

Richmond-Burton 4, Marengo 3: At Richmond, Gracie Johnson’s two-run triple highlighted a three-run fifth inning for the Rockets in the KRC game. R-B (7-11, 2-4) got two-hit games from Johnson and Rebecca Lanz (double). Jocelyn Hird had a single, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Chase Cooper struck out five in a complete-game effort.

Marengo (8-11, 4-2) got a 3-for-4 effort from Gianna Iovinelli, who had a double.

Woodstock North 7, Sandwich 2: At Sandwich, Makayla Nordahl hit a two-run homer, and the Thunder (8-2, 6-0) received two hits apiece from Allyson Schaid, Aly Jordan and Morgan Goldman to stay atop the KRC standings. Kylie Stevens had a triple and an RBI. Kylee Nicholson struck out 18 and didn’t walk a batter.

Warren 6, McHenry 5: At McHenry, Morgan Frederick hit a three-run homer for the Warriors (7-7) in their nonconference loss. Danica McCarthy went 3 for 3 with a double, and Natalie Bender was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Frederick finished 2 for 3.

Harvest-Westminster co-op 29, Alden-Hebron 16: At Hebron, Teegan Vanderstappen was 2 for 4 with two walks and three runs scored for the Giants (1-6, 1-3), who drew 25 walks in the NAC game. Briana Nelson had a double and two RBIs.

Boys tennis

Johnsburg 5, Marengo 2: At Marengo, the Skyhawks got singles wins from Tyler Batt (No. 1) and Ryan O’Dell (No. 2), neither of whom lost a game. Johnsburg received doubles wins from Jack Rung and Miles Davis (No. 1), Carson Teschner and Charlie Ten Bruin (No. 2) and Drew Jesuit and Josue Ortega (No. 3).

Marengo captured fourth doubles with Mason Miller and Nathan Schofield. The Indians won No. 3 singles by default.

Crystal Lake South 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, the Gators swept doubles in the FVC match, getting wins from Zeke Boldman and Eryk Bucior (No. 1), Tengis Khatanbataar and Chuck Santarelli (No. 2), A.J. Nielsen and Diego Alvarez (No. 3) and Jake Pasek and Roman Gulakowski (No. 4). Nazar Muktar won No. 2 singles.

Central’s Ryan Spencer won a three-set decision at No. 1 singles, and the Tigers also won third singles with Shane Coffey.

Prairie Ridge 7, Marian Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves dominated the nonconference match. Singles winners were Tim Jones (No. 1), Odin Bailey (No. 2) and Trigg Palmer (No. 3). Prairie Ridge got doubles wins from Evan Seegert and Eli Loeding (No. 1), Rory Senese and Matt Jones (No. 2), Andrew Eisch and Charlie Instefjord (No. 3) and Will Bowen and Wesley Carr (No. 4).

Woodstock North 7, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder cruised in the KRC match. Jude Suay (No. 1), Salvatore Speciale (No. 2) and Braden Olson (No. 3) all won in straight sets in singles play. North’s doubles winners were Charlie Martin and Parker Mauck (No. 1), Kyle Bohrnell and Logan Barnes (No. 2), Luke Bigler and Ethan Richardson (No. 3) and Chris Arellano and Cole Morrison No. 4).

Girls soccer

Huntley 4, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, Maizie Nickle scored twice and had an assist for the Red Raiders in the FVC match. Avery Suess and Genevieve Adamson also scored. Nyla Rueda and Mia Moyer contributed assists.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, Addison Schaffer had two goals and two assists, Jordin Gaunaurd also scored twice, and the Tigers won in FVC action. Ella Bechler and Allison Barnett scored as well. Avery Wartson had two assists, and Bechler and Alex Hannell each had one.

Boys track and field

Johnsburg Meet: At Johnsburg, Woodstock won the KRC triangular with 94 points, followed by Marengo (48) and Johnsburg (33).

Woodstock earned wins from Marc Thomas (100 meters, long jump), Elijah Hedges (1,600), Colton Medley (110 hurdles), Hedges, Bresden Shutt, Cole Malo and Dexter Parisi (4x800), Tommy Jackson (shot put), Ayden Dobler (discus), William Cain (high jump), Connor Calvin-Garcia (pole vault) and Ty Steponaitis (triple jump).

Jackson Heimsoth (200), Ryker Schubert (400), Sam Tucker, Michael Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth and Jackson Heimsoth (4x100), and Schubert, Caleb Shambo, Canaan Heuser and Josh Woodcock (4x400) were winners for Marengo.

Johnsburg winners were Micah Klos (800), Nico Hartmann (300 hurdles) and Carson Jones, Jackson Hjorth, Brennan Ducak and Nathan Travis (4x200).

Plano Meet: At Plano, Woodstock North took the top spot in the KRC triangular with 78 points. Plano (58) was second and Richmond-Burton (49) was third.

Woodstock North winners included Adan Castaneda (100, 200), Hayden Troglia (400), Geo Kopulos (3,200), Jovan Suay, Castaneda, Brady Masella and JR Fadahunsi (4x100), Jordani Carreno, Troglia, Josue Carranza and Skylor Sokoloski (4x400), Dylan Howen, Alek Myshkowec, Cody Aitken and Brayden Sobczak (4x800), David Randecker (shot put) and Braelan Creighton (pole vault).

R-B’s wins came from Zach Huston (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Gavin McInnis (1,600) and Riley Shea (discus).

Sandwich Meet: At Sandwich, Harvard finished third out of five teams with 85.5 points. Sandwich (125) placed first. Harvard picked up wins from Braden Wittum (shot put, discus) and Cesar Solorio (1,600),

Girls track and field

Johnsburg Meet: At Johnsburg, Woodstock (64) beat Marengo (63) by a point in the KRC triangular. Host Johnsburg (57) was third.

Woodstock winners included Hazeleigh Rosemann (3,200), Darya Rebrov (300 hurdles), Micaela Chiappetta, DaNiyah Clopton, Haleah Olsen and Rihanna Payton (4x100), Alexis Zimmerman (high jump), Shylah Smith (long jump) and Mia Foss (triple jump).

Marengo picked up wins from Olivia Walter (400, 100 hurdles), Amy Smith (1,600), Emily Gustafson, Brooke Rubel, Regan Heimsoth and Caelan Nolen (4x200), and Smith, Amber Hagen, Rubel and Alexia Harris (4x800),

Johnsburg winners were Stori Hurckes (shot put, discus), Hope Klosowicz (100), Dorothy Ruth (200), Clara Nicoline (800), Kailey Delulio, Abby Lane, Maura Oeffling and Summer Toussaint (4x400) and Carly Duck (pole vault).

Plano Meet: At Plano, Woodstock North won the KRC triangular with 60.5 points, followed by Richmond-Burton (56) and Plano (47.5).

Woodstock North earned wins from Brooklyn Krejci (400), Ryann Cunningham (800), Gracie Duenas, Divina Okwong, Alison Piccolo and Victoria Grant (4x100), Grace Mitchell (discus), Lauren Bieszczad (high jump) and Chloe Albrecht (pole vault).

R-B winners included Emily Wisniewski (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Sophie Nelson (100) and Khloe Lundy (1,600).

Sandwich Meet: At Sandwich, Harvard was third out of five teams with 65.5 points. Sandwich (118.5) was first. Harvard winners included Maya Garay (100, 200), Hannah Jimenez (400) and Macie Norgard, Mareli Hernandez, Garay and Danna De La Torre (4x200).