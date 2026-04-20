Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Anna Starr

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Anna Starr is guarded by Huntley's Leah Holmberg during a Fox Valley Conference girls lacrosse match on Friday, April 17, 2026, at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Name: Anna Starr

School: Crystal Lake Central co-op

Sport: Lacrosse

Why she was selected: Starr, a Villanova commit, scored 19 goals in three wins against St. Charles East co-op, Hampshire co-op and Lincoln-Way Central co-op and surpassed 300 in her career. The Tigers senior has helped lead her team to a perfect 7-0 record. Central co-op defeated Huntley 9-6 in a pivotal Fox Valley Conference match on Friday, with Starr pouring in a team-high six goals.

For her performance, Starr was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Starr answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Huntley's Leah Holmberg battles with Crystal Lake Central co-op's Anna Starr for the ball during a Fox Valley Conference girls lacrosse match on Friday, April 17, 2026, at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

When did you start playing lacrosse?

Starr: I started playing lacrosse in the spring of fourth grade. I have a lot of extended family on the east coast who play lacrosse and they had been encouraging me to play lacrosse for a while. One day, out of the blue, my mom signed me up for a “Give Lacrosse a Try” clinic, and I’ve been obsessed with the sport ever since.

How did it feel to score your 300th career goal?

Starr: It was a pretty cool milestone and I loved having all my teammates on the field to celebrate, but we were in the middle of a close game so we had to stay focused.

Do you have a most memorable goal?

Starr: My most memorable goal would be my first goal of my first high school game ever. We were playing Fremd and I remember being so nervous, but the upperclassmen on the team were so supportive and helped give me the confidence to play my best.

What celebrity would you most like to hang out with for a day?

Starr: I would love to spend the day with Phil Keoghan, the host of my favorite show, “The Amazing Race.”

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Starr: I share a birthday with Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg and Brad Pitt.

What is your favorite professional sports team?

Starr: My dad is from New York, so I like the Yankees and the Rangers.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Starr: Slow walkers.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Starr: In my free time, I like to read, bake cookies and spend time with friends and family.

What’s your favorite holiday?

Starr: Christmas.

What is your favorite candy?

Starr: My favorite candy is either Werther’s hard caramel candies or pretzel M&M’s.

Who are some of your favorite musical artists?

Starr: My favorite musical artists are Billy Joel, Electric Light Orchestra and the Beatles.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Starr: We had an amazing season last year, making it to state for the first time as a program, so we are doing our best to replicate it this year.