Hampshire gets plenty of offense and pitching to win Larkin Slugfest

Junior pitcher Julissa Akins excelled in the circle while junior Addison Edlen provided the offensive fireworks.

The result was Hampshire’s 12-1 win in five innings over Peru St. Bede in the championship game of the Larkin Slugfest softball tournament Saturday.

It was Hampshire’s second straight Slugfest title.

The Whip-Purs (7-3) scored 35 runs in the 3 games.

Hampshire beat Bartlett 13-2 and Round Lake 10-0 to advance to the title game.

Akins pitched 4 innings to pick up the win in the championship game. The junior gave up one run on five hits while striking out four without allowing a walk.

“My drop ball, screw ball and curve ball were all working,” said Akins. “All my pitches were working. I have a great defense behind me and my offense was awesome. I can just throw strikes.”

Rebecca Coffey pitched a perfect fifth inning for the champions.

Akins was 2-for-2 at the plate with a solo homer and two runs scored. Edlen was 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and five RBI.

“I felt amazing at the plate,” said Edlen. “The home run pitch was a changeup. I had a good swing at the pitch I hit the homer. We are going for three (Slugfest) championships in a row next year.”

Coach Jeremy Bauer was impressed with his team’s pitching and Edlen’s approach at the plate.

“Julissa really pitched well,” said Bauer. “Becca pitched a good inning. We have a nice one-two punch pitching. Addison really swung the bat well. It is nice Julissa and Addison are both juniors.”

With 18 hits in five innings, Hampshire also got three hits each from Mariah Becerra (two doubles, two RBI) and leadoff hitter Allison LeBlanc (two runs scored). LeBlanc was on base all four times at the plate.

“We have a solid lineup,” said Bauer. “It was nice to play three games today. It was games eight, nine and 10 of the year. We have had a lot of rainouts. We usually have played 15 to 18 games by this time. We really swung the bats well.”

The lone run for St. Bede in the title game came on a solo homer by Ella Burke.

The Bruins (15-4) are a 2A school and won the 2023 Class A state championship. St. Bede defeated Larkin 8-2 and Geneva 13-7 to advance to the championship game. This is the first year St. Bede has played in the Larkin Slugfest.

“This is really a good tournament with great teams that are bigger (enrollment) than us,” said St. Bede coach Rob Ruppert. “We acquitted ourselves well. That last game got away from us. Hampshire is really a good team that swings the bats well. I am happy with the way we played all day.”