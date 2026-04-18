Whiff of Jacobs’ Colons too much for Burlington Central

Jacobs starting pitcher Jowell Colon delivers to the plate against Burlington Central in a Fox Valley Conference baseball game Friday, April 17, 2026, in Burlington. (Joe Aguilar)

A splash of cologne can be a good thing. A double splash of Colon can be a bad thing for opponents of Jacobs’ baseball team.

Burlington Central got a whiff Friday, as junior identical twins Jowell and Aaden Colon combined on a six-hit shutout in leading the visiting Golden Eagles to a 6-0 win in a Fox Valley Conference game on Rocket Hill.

“Jowell and Aaden were outstanding,” Jacobs coach Jamie Murray said. “[Pitching coach] Mark [Skonieczny] did a great job calling the game.”

Making only his second start of the season, Jowell Colon pitched 4⅔ innings. The right-hander gave way to his brother, who’s a lefty, after getting a shallow fly out with two out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.

Aaden Colon struck out the first batter he faced, preserving a 3-0 lead. He finished the game by retiring the final seven Rockets. He struck out six straight before getting hot-hitting leadoff man Liam Schultz (2 for 4) on a fly out to end the game and earn the save.

The 5-foot-11 Jowell Colon struck out three and walked one. He enjoyed watching his hard-throwing brother, who’s an inch taller and started the game at first base, dominate on the mound.

“I think Aaden’s got me right now [in velocity],” Jowell said with a smile. “[The difference] is probably really foreign to the other team.”

Jacobs’ nine-hit attack featured hits from seven players, led by leadoff man Jace Koth (three stolen bases) and Cooper Gulgren, both of whom were 2 for 4, while Andrew Deegan was an offensive hit machine of another kind.

Andrew Deegan (Joe Aguilar)

Deegan, a Belmont-bound senior shortstop, got hit by a pitch all five times he batted, by three pitchers.

He admittedly was a little sore afterward, but winning heals pain. Jacobs (10-2, 4-1 FVC) rebounded from Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Prairie Ridge to improve to 6-1 in April.

“Everyone here is just a dog,” said Deegan, one of several Golden Eagles who started on a 16-20 team last season. “Our juniors are insane. We have a bunch of sophomores who give a lot of production as well. A lot of experience.”

The Colon twins started on varsity as sophomores last spring. Jowell Colon didn’t face any trouble Friday until the fifth when Central (6-6-2, 3-2) loaded the bases on singles by Daniel Koertgen, Schultz and Jaxton Bovee (2 for 3).

“Probably just throwing fastballs for strikes [was the key],” Jowell Colon said. “That’s always good for me. If I get that going, don’t throw balls and get ahead of the count, then it’s usually good because I have amazing defense behind me. I always trust them.”

Like Jowell enjoys watching Aaden pitch, Aaden enjoys watching Jowell carve up hitters his own way.

“Every time I watch him, I have so much fun,” Aaden Colon said. “He’s just throwing crazy pitches, and he knows where to put it every time.”

The double splash of Colons on the mound was a first this season.

“I’ve never done Colon-Colon before, but I do like it this year,” Skonieczny said. “I love the brothers because they push each other. They pick each other up too. When one’s on the mound, the other one is the biggest fan of the other.”

Gulgren made six putouts in a tricky right field, including a running catch with one out in the fifth on a well-hit ball by David Hintz that was being pushed toward the foul line by a howling wind blowing in from left. Koertgen had led off the inning with a single.

Gulgren’s grab likely robbed Hintz of extra bases.

“The defense has been fantastic [this season],” Murray said. “I think we’re extremely strong up the middle with Deegan and [second baseman Ryan] Tucker, and Luke [Flaskamp] behind the plate. I thought Cooper Gulgren was unbelievable for us in right field today.”

Jacobs’ two-run first included an RBI walk by Tucker and an infield single by Gulgren that scored Brock Vincent. Jack Coates doubled home a run in the fifth, and the Eagles’ three-run sixth featured steals of home by Tucker and Elliot Ross, who was running for Aaden Colon.

“I think [the team’s success] is our experience and guys buying into the different culture,” Aaden Colon said. “We have more upperclassmen and more guys who really want it. We feel like this is the year that we can really produce.”