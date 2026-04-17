Ray Hannemann’s single lifts Richmond-Burton past Woodstock: Northwest Herald Thursday roundup

Baseball

Richmond 2, Woodstock 1: At Richmond, Ray Hannemann hit a tie-breaking, RBI single with two out in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Rockets in the Kishwaukee River Conference game. Hannemann finished 3 for 4, stole two bases and drove in both runs for R-B (8-7, 2-2), which completed a sweep of the Blue Streaks. Logan Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double. Anthony Harvey pitched a complete-game five-hitter with six strikeouts and only one walk.

Woodstock (3-5, 2-2) got a double from Logan Wisner. Blue Streaks pitcher Grady Goglin pitched six innings, striking out seven.

Bishop McNamara 18, Marian Central 14: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes led the Chicagoland Christian Conference game 14-13 in the seventh inning but allowed five runs, spoiling a two-homer game by Jackson Hatfield. Hatfield also singled and drove in four runs for Marian, which was on the verge of winning its first game of the season. Both of Hatfield’s homers were two-run shots. TJ Cutrona also homered and, like Hatfield, finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Owen Neuzil (3 for 3) added a double and two singles and scored four runs for Marian (0-8, 0-2). Gus Fisher was 1 for 2 with two walks and three RBIs. Conor Brandt added to the Hurricanes’ 18-hit attack with a 4-for-4 performance, while Jaxson Christensen contributed two hits and an RBI.

Johnsburg 9, Woodstock North 2: At Johnsburg, Ashton Stern allowed one run over five innings, striking out seven, as the Skyhawks won the KRC game. Nate Frost and Jacob Smith were both 2 for 3 for Johnsburg (9-3, 4-0), and Josh Speer had a single and three RBIs.

Tristan Schaffter was 3 for 3 for Woodstock North (2-7, 1-3).

Prairie Ridge 6, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, Maddon McKim hit a two-run homer, Jack Dahlem went 3 for 3, and the Wolves won in Fox Valley Conference action. Jack Spindler was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Prairie Ridge (10-2, 4-1), which got doubles from Dahlem, Beckett Breseman and Zach Techen.

Hampshire (9-4-1, 2-3) got an inside-the-park home run from Cole Harkin.

Libertyville 10, Crystal Lake Central 6 (9 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Tigers dropped the nonconference game in extra innings, failing to protect a 4-0 lead after two innings. Konner Altergott and Max Geske doubled for Central (4-9), while Altergott and Ethan Wolf each had two hits, an RBI and a stolen base.

Softball

Marengo 3, Harvard 0: At Marengo, Elizabeth White pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two for the Indians in the KRC game. Gianna Iovinelli doubled twice for Marengo (8-7, 4-1), which also got doubles from Arianna Rodriguez and Gabby Christopher.

Harvard pitcher Leona Eichholz also struck out 11. She was charged with one earned run in her six innings. Eichholz (2 for 3) had half of the four hits by the Hornets (4-5, 3-2).

Burlington Central 4, McHenry 3: At McHenry, Alexis Skarda was 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Rockets in the FVC game. Madison Butler went 2 for 3 and knocked in a run for Central (5-6-1, 4-1), and Isabelle Reed allowed one earned run in a complete-game performance. She struck out six, walked two and allowed two hits.

McHenry (6-4, 2-4) got doubles from Charlee Cape, Danica McCarthy (2 for 4), Elyse Fullington and Natalie Bender.

Dundee-Crown 11, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, the Chargers (4-9, 2-3) got home runs from Jordyn Jeffs, Josie Sheldon and Kate Graham in the FVC game. Jeffs’ homer was a grand slam. She finished with two hits, as did Sheldon and Abby Hsu. Sheldon drove in three runs, and Graham knocked in two.

C-G (1-8, 1-5) got a big game from Paityn Ahlquist, who homered, doubled and singled. Lyla Murray and Holly Streit were both 2 for 4 for the Trojans.

Jacobs 5, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Algonquin, Emily Popilek homered, singled, drove in three runs and went the distance in the circle for the Golden Eagles in the FVC game. Olivia Fillipp was 3 for 4 for Jacobs (8-9, 2-3). The only run Popilek allowed was unearned. She struck out five, walked three and allowed two hits.

Elise Thorsen (1 for 3) scored the only run for the Tigers (6-4, 4-2) and stole a base.

Johnsburg 11, Plano 3: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (4-7, 2-3) got triples from Abri Bruns (three RBIs), Mady Stark and Sarah Nethaway (2 for 3, RBI) in the KRC game, while Kayla Riener (2 for 3, two RBIs) had a double. Evelyn Mercurio (RBI) and Casie Majercik (two RBIs) also had two hits. Brooke Wilkinson went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs.

Sandwich 10, Woodstock 0 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, Ellie Norton doubled for one of two hits by the Blue Streaks (2-7, 0-5).

Girls soccer

Huntley 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Huntley, Maizie Nickle scored twice and added two assists, as the Red Raiders won the FVC match. Brooke Grabs, Addi Avi, Peyton Ruffner and Genevieve Adamson also scored. Avi and Marina Reicher had assists as well, and Ashlyn Grabs made three saves in earning the clean sheet for Huntley (4-1-2, 2-1-1).

Karla Guillen made eight saves for D-C (2-4-1).

Crystal Lake Central 6, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Addison Schaffer scored a hat trick, Allison Barnett added two goals and two assists, and the Tigers got the shutout win in FVC action. Alex Hannell also scored. Jordin Gaunaurd had two assists as well. Ella Bechler and Mia Murphy had one assist each, and Charlotte Wallner made two saves in goal to earn the clean sheet.

Boys tennis

Fremd 4, Jacobs 3: At Palatine, the Golden Eagles dropped the nonconference match despite wins from Samuel Santa Ives (No. 1 singles), Daryan Do (No. 2 singles) and Kurtis Kornatoski and Brendan Mau (No. 3 doubles).

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 15, McHenry 6: At Crystal Lake, the Gators moved to 9-0 as Logan Driscol scored five goals and collected seven ground balls. Owen Hess added three goals, three assists and four ground balls. Braedon Muraski (two assists, six ground balls, 11 of 18 on face-offs), Renner Stravropolos (three assists, five ground balls) and Drake Lenckus (one assist, three ground balls) each had two goals. Chase Griffith contributed one goal, one assist and nine ground balls. Daniel Hayes made eight saves and earned the win in goal.