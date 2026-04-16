Speedy forward Liz Smith scores four goals, Johnsburg dominates Marengo to stay unbeaten

Johnsburg’s Liz Smith pushes the ball down the field against Marengo's Mackenzie Westwood during a Kishwaukee River Conference soccer match on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Marengo High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Could Johnsburg’s girls soccer team be in for another magical run?

The Skyhawks, who advanced to the IHSA Class 1A state finals last spring, are off to an unbeaten start after dominating Marengo 7-0 in Kishwaukee River Conference action Wednesday evening. Liz Smith spearheaded the Skyhawk offense, scoring four goals and sparking a three-goal sequence over a five-minute period during the first half.

“All of us believe in each other,” Smith said. “If I make a mistake, everybody around me will lift me up and get me back on my feet.”

Johnsburg (5-0, 3-0 KRC) has been practically flawless on both ends of the field. The Skyhawks are averaging five goals per game and have yet to concede a goal this season. Nine Johnsburg players posted at least one shot on goal Wednesday, when the Skyhawks held a 5-0 halftime lead over the Indians, who had been unbeaten in KRC play.

Johnsburgs Charlie Eastland takes a shot on goal in front of Marengo's Yazelin Alaniz (left) and Sophie Hanson (center) during a Kishwaukee River Conference soccer match on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Marengo High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“We’re slowing down and listening to each other,” said senior Lauren McQuiston, who notched one goal and one assist in the game. “I want to shout out our defense, because no one every looks at the defense, and I think they’re a big part of why we’re winning so much. Our runs opened up space so we could take up space, dribble and find a pass.”

Showcasing her breakaway speed, Smith put three of her four goals in during the first half. The senior forward gave the Skyhawks a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute, cashing in a through ball from teammate Charlie Eastland. The two linked up for another goal in the 19th minute, when Eastland booted a pass through the air that Smith finished at the net.

“My speed definitely used to not be a strength, but now I can use it to my advantage,” Smith said. “I can go from cutting and going super fast to beating a player and then slowing down right before the shot.”

Johnsburg’s Brooke Butler controls the ball as she id defended by Marengo's Sophie Hanson during a Kishwaukee River Conference soccer match on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Marengo High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Goals in the 21st and 23rd minutes quickly put the game out of reach for the Indians (5-3, 3-1 KRC), who were limited to just one shot on goal and one corner kick. McQuiston hit Smith on a long through ball to put Johnsburg ahead 3-0. She then scored her first goal of the game after teammate Dorothy Ruth rolled her a short through ball.

“We have to find a way to be more competitive,” Marengo coach Sergio Orozco said. “We knew what kind of team they were and they have a lot of returners. They did really well last year, and we knew what we were up against.

“We’ve got a few injuries all the way around, so we only had a few subs. Playing a team of that quality is very difficult.”

Johnsburg, which had five shots on goal in the first 12 minutes and ended the match with 23, entered halftime with a five-goal advantage after Ruth beat the Marengo defense off the left side of the box in the 34th minute. Capitalizing on a handball foul inside the box, Eastland converted a penalty kick in the 45th minute to cap off her evening.

Marengo’s Macy Noe grabs a the ball out of the air during a Kishwaukee River Conference soccer match against Johnsburg on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Marengo High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“We know how to read and strategize on the field, and a big part of that is communication,” Eastland said. “That’s a big part of where I come in, but our defense really makes everyone take a deep breath and relax. Without this defense, it would’ve been a different game.”

Smith iced the Johnsburg win in the 60th minute, booting in a ball that Marengo goalkeeper Macy Noe initially deflected in a one-on-one situation. Noe, who made multiple diving efforts on saves in the first half, finished with 18 saves.

The Skyhawks will host Plano next Monday, while Marengo will play at Crystal Lake South on Saturday.

“A big thing for us is communication, but we also know how to control the ball and find feet,” Eastland said. “We play one game at a time, and the defense has been outstanding. We’re playing as one big unit, and I think all of our years playing together has helped us a bunch.”