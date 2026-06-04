Grayslake Outpatient Center to host Health and Safety Fair

At a previous fair, children lined up for a chance to learn about bike safety, with Northwestern Medicine Grayslake physicians and staff helping to properly fit bike helmets on each child. (José M. Osorio)

Northwestern Medicine invites families to attend its annual Children’s Health and Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6 at the Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center, 1475 E. Belvidere Road.

The Children’s Health and Safety Fair is open to families with children of all ages and is offered at no cost.

A community favorite since its start in 2004, the fair features hands-on activities designed to help children learn important health and safety lessons through interactive and educational exhibits.

“The Children’s Health and Safety Fair is a valued tradition that brings our community together in a meaningful way each year,” said Karen Mahnke, vice president of operations and Bernthal chief nurse executive at Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital. “We love welcoming families into the Outpatient Center and seeing children have fun while learning important health and safety lessons. We’re proud to partner with local organizations to create these experiences and support families in raising healthy, safe, and confident kids.”

Popular annual activities return this year, including bike safety education led by Northwestern Medicine physicians and staff who will provide complimentary bike helmets and help ensure they fit properly. The much-loved Teddy Bear Clinic also returns, allowing children to help “treat” their stuffed animals in a relaxed, welcoming environment designed to ease fears about injuries and hospital visits. Staff from the Northwestern Medicine Emergency Center at Grayslake will also provide simulated first aid treatments and kid-friendly health advice.

The fair will include fun exhibits from community partners with interactive booths and hands-on challenges that encourage physical activity while supporting children’s learning.

A Superior Air Med helicopter is scheduled to land nearby, providing families with an opportunity to take photos and see the aircraft up close. Emergency services representatives from the Grayslake Fire and Police departments and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will also be on site with vehicles and equipment, giving children a chance to explore a fire truck and ambulance while learning how first responders help keep the community safe.

Attendees should enter through Pavilion C on the west side of the building.

For information about Northwestern Medicine, visit https://news.nm.org.