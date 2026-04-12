NAMI McHenry County’s upcoming gala celebrates vision, hope

NAMI McHenry County hosts an open house to debut the Living Room and Drop-In Center on Feb. 26, 2026, in Crystal Lake. (Michelle Meyer)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness McHenry County’s annual gala has a new name and venue this year.

NAMI McHenry County leaders renamed this year’s event the Vision of Hope Gala, changing it from Sunset Gala to reflect its focus.

Touted as a “celebration of visionary leadership and hope,” the gala will be held Friday, May 8, at Holiday Inn of Crystal Lake.

The new venue will accommodate expanded participation in this year’s award ceremony and fundraising, organizers said.

The gala includes appetizers, a cash bar, dinner, silent auction and a short program to honor this year’s Vision of Hope awardees.

This year’s Vision of Hope Award recipients are Sarah Rausch of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Specialty Courts, McHenry County College and McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Rausch has a master’s degree in clinical psychology, is certified as a domestic violence professional trained through Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and is experienced in motivational interviewing and trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, NAMI said in a news release.

Sarah Rausch is one of the 2026 recipients of the Vision of Hope Award from NAMI McHenry County. (Photo provided by NAMI McHenry County)

Since 2014, Rausch has worked as a mental health clinician in the McHenry County court system. In 2025, she became clinical supervisor for the county’s three specialty courts: mental health, drug and DUI courts.

The specialty courts are voluntary programs designed to serve nonviolent criminal defendants who are struggling with mental illness or substance use, or both. Instead of traditional punishment, specialty courts offer alternative court, intensive judicial/community supervision and treatment.

Rausch was also a key organizer last year of a Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) program, according to the release.

“We identified that most of our clients did not have access to a necessary therapeutic intervention due to insurance and financial constraints,” Rausch said. “It was my dream to have the Specialty Courts provide comprehensive DBT to underfunded clients. The impact of the program has been significant.”

DBT helps individuals build lives by increasing behaviors that include mindfulness, emotional regulation, interpersonal effectiveness and distress tolerance, while decreasing behaviors such as cognitive distortions, emotional reactivity, impulsiveness and relational turmoil.

Rausch coordinates the DBT program for specialty courts, facilitates skills groups and manages a caseload of clients.

McHenry County remains the only court system in Illinois offering a DBT program, supported through federal grant funding, according to NAMI.

McHenry County College is a community partner with NAMI, “united in the shared belief that mental health is essential to overall well-being,” the release said. “In alignment with NAMI’s commitment to building better lives for individuals and families affected by mental illness through education, advocacy and support, MCC remains dedicated to fostering a campus culture where seeking help is encouraged, support is accessible, and every student feels seen, valued and cared for.”

The McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission serves as a vital resource for local veterans and their families by providing advocacy, financial assistance, and access to earned federal, state and community benefits.

“Through dedicated outreach and coordinated services, the VAC works to ensure veterans in McHenry County are supported, respected, and connected to the resources they need to thrive,” according to the release.

The commission “has become an essential partner to NAMI in two major initiatives; Mental Health First Aid training, and NAMI’s Living Room program where VAC has placed an intern two days per week with plans to expand support. Together, these efforts reflect a shared mission to strengthen mental health support for the veteran community and their families,” according to the release.

NAMI McHenry County provides free mental health education, support and advocacy throughout the community and serves as co-leader of the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force and co-founder of the Youth Empower Alliance.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness McHenry County will soon debut its new community hub in Crystal Lake with a Living Room to address mental health crises and a Drop-In Center to combat social isolation. (Photo provided by NAMI of McHenry County)

This year, NAMI moved to a new facility at 338 Memorial Drive in Crystal Lake and debuted two new programs: the Living Room and the Drop-In Center to provide emergency room alternatives and social outlets.

For more information on the gala, to buy tickets or to participate in the auction even if you’re unable to attend, visit voh26.givesmart.com.

For more on NAMI McHenry County, visit namimch.org.