McHenry Golf Club now officially within city limits after $2M purchase

The McHenry Golf Club, formerly the McHenry Country Club, seen here on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The course was renamed after its January 2025 sale. (Claire O'Brien)

Parts of the McHenry Golf Club – like its clubhouse – have been inside the city of McHenry since at least the 1950s, according to city records.

Now, 102 acres of the club at 820 N. John St. is being annexed into McHenry, at the owner’s request.

Formerly the McHenry Country Club, the golf course celebrated its 100th birthday in 2022. In early 2025, McHenry businessman Edward Hinz, as McHenry Golf Club Properties LLC, purchased the club for $1.98 million.

With its annexation into McHenry from unincorporated McHenry County, the golf club also received a conditional use permit to continue operating as a golf course.

There was some discussion among city leaders prior to the annexation vote over whether the conditional use permit vote or the annexation vote should come first.

“How do you grant a conditional use permit for property that is not in the city?” 2nd Ward Alderman Andy Glab asked.

The golf course management wanted to ensure it could continue to operated as it has been before it was annexed, McHenry Planner Cody Sheriff said.

The club “doesn’t want to annex unless it’s guaranteed they can continue the golf that has gone on there for years,” Sheriff said.

Glab was the sole vote against the conditional use permit, but joined with the Council – including Mayor Wayne Jett – to approved the annexation on a 8-0 vote.

With the annexation, the city assumes maintenance responsibility for an approximate 900-foot section of North Country Club Road. It will be placed “near the end of the city’s pavement management schedule,” according to the planning and zoning staff report.