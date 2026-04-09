CL Central baseball hands Huntley 1st loss, Jacobs moves to 7-1: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake Central 5, Huntley 3: At Huntley, the Tigers (3-6, 1-1) handed the Raiders (8-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season in a Fox Valley Conference game. Central picked up four runs in the top of the fourth inning and was led by Konner Altergott (2 for 3) with a double, triple and one RBI.

Danny Adams allowed three unearned runs in 5⅔ innings, striking out three and walking three. Logan Laudadio went 1⅓ scoreless with two strikeouts.

Sean Dabe started for Huntley, allowing two earned runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Jacobs 13, Hampshire 1 (6 inn.): At Algonquin, Cooper Gulgren allowed no earned runs in six innings, striking out four and allowing only one hit and one walk, while Andrew Deegan (RBI) and Luke Flaskamp (three RBIs) hit homers for the Golden Eagles (7-1, 2-0) in an FVC win against the Whip-Purs (6-3-1, 0-2).

Jace Koth was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Jacob Becker had a double and drove in two. Tyler Rubino had the only hit for Hampshire, a two-out single in the fifth.

Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Burlington, Thomas Koertgen had a sacrifice fly with one out in the seventh to score Bauer (2 for 3) for the game-winning run as the Rockets (4-4-2, 1-1) beat the Gators (6-2, 1-1) in FVC play.

Liam Schultz was 2 for 3 with a double and Zach Hartwig added an RBI. Tyler Kotwica started and didn’t allow any runs in 4⅔ innings, striking out four and walking none. Gavin Stumbaugh went the final 3⅓, allowing a run with two strikeouts.

For South, Wes Bogda had a double and one RBI. Devin DeLoach allowed one unearned run in his six innings, striking out seven and walking one.

McHenry 15, Dundee-Crown 0 (4 inn.): At McHenry, the Warriors (7-2, 2-0) beat the Chargers (5-5, 0-2) by a score of 15-0 for the second day in a row. Cooper Cohn (2 for 3, three runs, three RBIs), Kaden Wasniewski (three runs, two RBIs) and Nathen Neidhardt (3 for 4, three runs, RBI) each had homers for McHenry. Landon Clements was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Garet Lobbins added a double and drove in two.

Scotty Cole allowed four hits in four innings with four strikeouts and no walks in the win. Kyle Pierce had two of D-C’s four hits.

Woodstock 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Grady Goglin had two RBIs and allowed two hits in a five-inning shutout for the Blue Streaks (3-3, 2-0) in their Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets (2-5, 0-2). Goglin struck out five and walked none.

Woodstock’s Noah Henning and Sonny Marsalla had two runs scored and one RBI apiece.

Johnsburg 11, Richmond-Burton 0 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Brady Fisher was 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs, and Ashton Stern (2 for 4) had a double and three RBIs as the Skyhawks (8-2, 2-0) beat the Rockets (6-5, 0-2) in their KRC game.

Stern tossed four shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven with no walks. Martin had a double for R-B.

Woodstock North 19, Marengo 4 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, the Thunder (2-4, 1-1) scored seven runs in the first and nine in the second en route to a big KRC win over the Indians (5-4, 1-1). Braeden Berner was 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs for North, Lincoln Buening was 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs and four RBIs, and Brady Rogers went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs.

Tristan Schaffer had two RBIs and two runs scored. AJ Cohen earned the win, allowing two earned runs in four innings while striking out three. Brady Kentgen was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Marengo.

Softball

Burlington Central 11, Cary-Grove 5: At Burlington, Mei Shirokawa was 3 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs and two steals as the Rockets (3-3, 1-1) picked up an FVC win over the Trojans (0-3, 0-2). Kelsey Covey had three RBIs and Dani Vasilakos drove in two. Sophia Koertgen allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 6⅔ innings. She struck out six and walked two.

For C-G, Ella Grimm (3 for 3) and Holly Streit (2 for 3) each drove in a run. Paityn Ahlquist had seven strikeouts in 3⅓ innings of relief.

Hampshire 4, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Lily Perocho fired 11 strikeouts over seven innings, allowing one run on one hit, for the Tigers (3-1, 1-1) in their FVC win against the Whip-Purs (2-3, 1-1). Logan Grams went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs.

Becca Coffey struck out eight and walked two in six innings for Hampshire, allowing four runs on six hits. She also went 2 for 3 with a double.

Huntley 10, Dundee-Crown 2: At Huntley, Katelynn Bayness (two steals, three runs, RBI), Morgan Bzdusek (two runs) and Grace Benson (two RBIs) each collected three hits for the Raiders (6-3, 2-0) in an FVC win over the Chargers (2-7, 1-1). Lyla Ginczycki drove in three runs. Adalyn Olson allowed two runs on 10 hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking two.

Jordyn Jeffs was 3 for 3 with an RBI for D-C.

Marian Central 6, St. Edward 3: At Woodstock, Christine Chmiel struck out nine and allowed one earned run, and Bailey Keller was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three runs as the Hurricanes improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference.

Chmiel scattered eight hits and walked a pair in the complete game, also going 2 for 2 with an RBI. Natalia Lara had a triple and drove in one.

Johnsburg 8, Richmond-Burton 4: At Johnsburg, Kayla Riener (2 for 3) had a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Evelyn Mercurio had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Skyhawks (1-4, 1-0) beat the Rockets (5-7, 0-1) in KRC action. Brooke Wilkinson allowed three earned runs on eight hits in seven innings. She struck out four and walked two.

Ruby Gregurich was 3 for 4 with a double and drove in one for R-B.

Girls soccer

Marengo 4, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, Maggie Hanson scored three goals and Myah Broughton added one for the Indians (3-1, 2-0) in a KRC win against the Streaks (0-5, 0-1). Macy Noe had nine saves and Regan Heimsoth added an assist.

Johnsburg 5, Antioch 0: At Antioch, Liz Smith scored four goals and recorded an assist for the Skyhawks (3-0) in a nonconference win. Elaina Moss also scored, while Lila Konrad made three saves. Lauren McQuiston had two assists and Moss and Devynn Michel each had one.

Huntley 3, Boylan 0: At Huntley, Ashlyn Grabs made three saves in the shutout, and Emma Emricson, Brooke Grabs and Nyla Rueda each scored for the Raiders (3-0-1) in their nonconference win over the Titans. Brooke Grabs and Peyton Ruffner both had an assist.

Girls track and field

Woodstock Triangular: At Woodstock, the host Blue Streaks placed first with 89.5 points. Woodstock North (44.5) was second and Harvard (43) was third.

Woodstock’s Mia Foss won the 200 (26.77 seconds) and long jump (5.08 meters), Rylee Zawisza won the 100 hurdles (18.20), Victoria Sarabia won the 400 (1:06.90), Sophie Sarabia won the 1,600 (6:04.86), Hannah Olsen won the pole vault (2.59m), Kate Foss won the triple jump (10.31m) and Courtney Schaal won the discus (26.48m). The Streaks also won the 4x100 relay (52.65) and 4x800 (11:49.00).

Woodstock North’s Ryan Cunningham won the 3,200 (13:15.90), Gracie Duenas won the 100 (13.38) and Dariya Cager won the 300 hurdles (54.70),

Harvard’s Maya Garay won the 800 (2:48.70), Ella Martin won the high jump (1.52m) and Joselyn Hernandez won the shot put (8.41m), The Hornets also won the 4x200 (1:54.40) and 4x400 (4:59.51).

Boys track and field

Woodstock Triangular: At Woodstock, the host Blue Streaks won with 100 points, followed by Woodstock North (56) and Harvard (35).

Woodstock’s Colon Medley won the 110 hurdles (15.92), Dexter Parisi won the 800 (2:21.60), Jason Trojan won the 300 hurdles (44.07), Elijah Hedges won the 1,600 (4:46.78), Ethan Krueger won the high jump (1.77m) and Marc Thomas won the long jump (6.60m). The Streaks also won the 4x100 r (43.95) and 4x800 relays (9:20.10).

Woodstock North’s Jovan Suay won the 100 (11.10) and 200 (22.08), Braelan Creighton won the pole vault (4.11m) and triple jump (12.31m), and Geo Kopulos won the 3,200 (10:39.20).

Harvard’s Juan Calixto won the 400 (58.13), Bryan Hernandez won the shot put (14.22m) and Braden Wittum won the discus (48.12m). The Hornets also won the 4x200 (1:36.78).

Boys tennis

Hampshire 6, Marengo 1: At Hampshire, Carter Dustin (No. 1), Sawyer Davis (No. 2) and Brandon Regalado (No. 3) won at singles for the Whip-Purs. Hampshire also got wins from the doubles teams of Jacob Cho and Christian Perez (No. 1), Rudra Patel and Rudraks Patel (No. 2) and Andre Suello and Andrew Kalinowski (No. 3).

Marengo’s Daniel Gonzalez and Ryder Samuelson won at No. 4 doubles.

Grayslake North 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (1-2) fell to the Knights in nonconference action. Geo DeSando won at No. 3 singles for Central, and Rylan McKnight and Caden Smith (No. 3) and Matthew Grindstaff and Michael Marry (No. 4) won at doubles.