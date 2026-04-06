Lake in the Hills plans public tours of new police station, veterans memorial rededication

The new Lake in the Hills Police Department building on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

People can soon have a look around inside the new Lake in the Hills police station, which opened over the winter.

Village officials announced public tours of the new police station, located at 2600 Village Hall Drive, will be available before and after a rededication of the Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day, May 25.

In order to build the new police station, Lake in the Hills had to move the memorial. Officials said the new spot is a more prominent location closer to the street.

“The new location, between the Village Hall and Police Department, enhances the Memorial’s visibility and creates a welcoming space to honor those who served,” officials said in a village newsletter.

The memorial was originally dedicated on Veterans Day 2015, according to the newsletter.

The new police station, which officials have said is about twice the size of the old one, has been in the works for several years.

The old station, located at 1115 Crystal Lake Road, is in the middle of a residential neighborhood, which can be harder to navigate in an emergency.

The new station carried a price tag of just under $27 million, and Lake in the Hills borrowed $15 million for it. But officials have said the new station won’t raise taxes.

While Lake in the Hills is taking on debt for the project, Finance Director Peter Stefan said last year the village paid off its police pension debt, which freed up some money. Those dollars are going toward the bonds. While there will be a tax levy for the bonds each year, Stefan said the plan is to abate it.

Construction on the new station began in 2024, and the department moved in in February.

Members of the public who want a tour but can’t be there May 25 will have another opportunity for a tour June 15.

Officials said details about registering for the tours would be coming on the village website and police department social media channels.