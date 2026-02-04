Lake in the Hills police to move into new station Thursday

The new Lake in the Hills Police Department building is shown on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Lake in the Hills police department is moving into its new station later this week.

The new station, which is next door to the Lake in the Hills Village Hall at 600 Harvest Gate Road and Costco at 2600 Village Hall Drive, broke ground in April 2024.

Lake in the Hills officials issued $15 million in bonds for the new facility last year. The project has a total cost of just under $27 million. Officials have long said the new station would not increase taxes.

While Lake in the Hills is taking on debt for the project, Finance Director Peter Stefan said last year the village paid off its police pension debt, which freed up some money. Those dollars are going toward the bonds. While there will be a tax levy for the bonds each year, Stefan said the plan is to abate it.

The old station, located at 1115 Crystal Lake Road, is in the middle of a residential neighborhood, which can be harder to navigate in an emergency.

According to a Shaw Local report in 2022, the new building has about double the size of the old building. An FAQ about the project said a space needs assessment found the police department needs 33,704 to 35,704 square feet of space.

Police said services would not be interrupted during the move Thursday, but asked the public to avoid walk-in police reports if possible while the move is in progress.

Residents can call the department’s nonemergency line at 847-658-5676 to ask an officer to respond to their location, or they can file a report by phone. Residents should still call 911 if it’s an emergency, police said.

Residents also can make online reports 24/7 on the police website, officials said.