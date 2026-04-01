Richmond-Burton’s Maddie Seyller, Harvard’s Julie Silva net hat tricks: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 9, North Boone 0: At Richmond, Maddie Seyller had a hat trick with three assists, and Ella Seyller and Sydney Frericks each scored twice for the Rockets (2-0). Rylee Molczan had the shutout in goal, Nicole Mendlik and Abby Leslie (two assists) both had one goal and Elle Barrettsmith tallied two assists.

Harvard 3, Grant 1: At Harvard, Julie Silva recorded a hat trick for the Hornets (3-0-1) in the nonconference win. Silva scored off a free kick and penalty kick in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Jarithsie Mercado made eight saves in net.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 13, Buffalo Grove 3: At Buffalo Grove, Drake Lenckus tallied four goals and three assists and now holds the school record with 199 career points for the undefeated Gators (4-0).

Baseball

Marengo 13, Westmont 4: At Marengo, Brady Kentgen went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for the Indians (4-3) in the nonconference victory. Mitchell Aukes (2 for 3) had a double, two runs and one RBI, and Brady Jenkins had a double and two runs.

Alex Johnson struck out seven over four innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks. Nathan Sanchez had two strikeouts in the seventh.

Dundee-Crown 12, Hoffman Estates 3: At Lee Pfund Stadium in Carol Stream, Gavin Mahaney collected a double, two runs and four RBIs for the Chargers (4-2) in nonconference action. Kyle Pierce went 2 for 4 with two runs. Jacob Gillette allowed three unearned runs in four innings, and Jesus Arenello had four strikeouts in three innings.

Munster (Ind.) 13, Jacobs 3 (5 inn.): At Mountain Dew Park in Marion, Brock Vincent drove in two runs and Jace Koth (2 for 3) had a double and two runs for the Golden Eagles (5-1) in the nonconference loss.

Mundelein 12, McHenry 7: At McHenry, Carter Thornton was a perfect 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Warriors (4-2), who dropped the nonconference game. Nathan Neidhardt had a double and drove in two runs, and Jeffry Schwab scored twice.

Brillion (Wis.) 4, Hampshire 3: At Millington, Tennessee, the Whip-Purs (4-1-1) scored three runs on only one hit to suffer their first loss of the season. Logan Nawrocki took the loss, giving up one run on four hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Softball

Marengo 11, Kewaskum (Wis.) 6: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher (2 for 4) smacked a home run and drove in two runs, and Gianna Iovinelli and Bella Matt added two RBIs apiece for the Indians (2-4) in the nonconference victory. Ellie White scored three runs and picked up the win, allowing four earned runs in six innings. She scattered five hits, walked three and struck out six.

Jacobs 10, Johnsburg 0 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Skylee Ferrante went all five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out nine and walking one in a nonconference win. Molly Hoch and Emily Popilek (2 for 3) both had a double and three RBIs for the Eagles, Olivia Fillipp was 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI, and Talia Di Silvio (2 for 3) had a double and drove in one. Kimmy Whitlock had the lone hit for the Skyhawks (0-1).

St. Charles East 10, Jacobs 1: At Go Pro Dome in Joliet, Mya Garcia had an RBI and Fillipp ripped a double for the Eagles.