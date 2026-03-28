Boys basketball: 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area boys basketball team.
First Team
Adam Anwar, McHenry, 6-7, F, sr.
The three-year varsity player was the area’s leading scorer at 19.5 points a game. He also averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, sank 61 3-pointers and blocked 33 shots. He scored his 1,000th career point in December, poured in a career-high 36 points against Jacobs and led the Warriors to 20 wins. Anwar is a repeat All-Area first-team and All-FVC selection, and this year he was named IBCA Class 4A All-State special mention.
Adam Bauer, Cary-Grove, 6-7, F, sr.
After a breakout season in his second year on varsity as a junior, Bauer improved even more this winter. He averaged 15.7 points and 8 rebounds in leading Cary-Grove to the Fox Valley Conference title and 28 wins. He also had 24 blocked shots and 53 steals, many of which led to breakaway dunks. He is a first-time All-Area first-team selection and repeat All-FVC choice, and this year he was named IBCA Class 3A All-State special mention. He committed to Augustana College after the season.
Max Beard, Woodstock, 6-4, G, jr.
The three-year varsity player was the only unanimous selection to the All-Kishwaukee River Conference team and was named KRC co-player of the year. He averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds a game in leading Woodstock to 22 wins and its first conference title in 42 years. A first-time All-Area first-team selection, he had a career-high 29 points against Woodstock North. He finished the season with 1,414 career points. He plans to transfer to Darrow School in New York for his senior year.
AJ Berndt, Cary-Grove, 6-2, G, sr.
The crafty point guard had a breakout season in his third season on varsity, as he directed the Trojans to their first FVC title since 2020. Berndt averaged 13.7 points (51 3-pointers), 3.6 assists and 3 rebounds a game. A first-time All-Area first-team selection, he scored 36 points and surpassed 1,000 points in the C-G’s FVC-title-clinching win over Crystal Lake Central. He is committed to Carthage College.
Carson Trivellini, Crystal Lake South, 6-3, G, jr.
He became the Gators’ primary ball-handler this season and flourished. Trivellini averaged 18.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals, as the Gators won 27 games and advanced to a Class 3A sectional final for the second year in a row. He scored his 1,000th career point in January. The 2026 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year, he is a first-time All-Area first-team selection and repeat All-FVC choice. He earned IBCA Class 3A All-State third-team honors. He plans to play college baseball for the University of Illinois.
Second Team
Elijah Bell, Jacobs, 6-3, PG, jr.
Josh Kaunas, Johnsburg, 6-6, G, jr.
Luke Robinson, Richmond-Burton, 6-5, F, sr.
Jayce Schmitt, Johnsburg, 6-3, G, sr.
Nick Stowasser, Crystal Lake South, 6-4, G, jr.
Honorable Mention
Bennek Braden, Burlington Central, 6-2, jr., G
Noah Cook, Crystal Lake South, 6-7, F, jr.
Dylan Dumele, Cary-Grove, 6-2, G, sr.
Aidan Gibbs, Huntley, 6-3, F, sr.
Liam Laidig, Woodstock, 6-4, F, so.
Eli Loeding, Prairie Ridge, 6-5, F, sr.
Patrick Magan, Burlington Central, 6-6, F, jr.
Ryan Morgan, Crystal Lake South, 6-6, F, so.
Nathan Ottaway, McHenry, 6-6, F, jr.
Gavin Radmer, Richmond-Burton, 6-3, PG, jr.
Sean Roth, Hampshire, 6-4, G, sr.
Danny Spychala, Crystal Lake Central, 6-7, F, jr.
Trey Toussaint, Johnsburg, 6-1, G, jr.
Rasheed Trice, Dundee-Crown, 6-1, G/F, sr.
Parker Weadge, Marengo, 6-6, F/C, jr.