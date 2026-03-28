Boys basketball: 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area boys basketball team.

First Team

McHenry's Adam Anwar (Russ Hodges)

Adam Anwar, McHenry, 6-7, F, sr.

The three-year varsity player was the area’s leading scorer at 19.5 points a game. He also averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, sank 61 3-pointers and blocked 33 shots. He scored his 1,000th career point in December, poured in a career-high 36 points against Jacobs and led the Warriors to 20 wins. Anwar is a repeat All-Area first-team and All-FVC selection, and this year he was named IBCA Class 4A All-State special mention.

Cary-Grove's Adam Bauer (Joe Aguilar)

Adam Bauer, Cary-Grove, 6-7, F, sr.

After a breakout season in his second year on varsity as a junior, Bauer improved even more this winter. He averaged 15.7 points and 8 rebounds in leading Cary-Grove to the Fox Valley Conference title and 28 wins. He also had 24 blocked shots and 53 steals, many of which led to breakaway dunks. He is a first-time All-Area first-team selection and repeat All-FVC choice, and this year he was named IBCA Class 3A All-State special mention. He committed to Augustana College after the season.

Woodstock's Max Beard (Joe Aguilar)

Max Beard, Woodstock, 6-4, G, jr.

The three-year varsity player was the only unanimous selection to the All-Kishwaukee River Conference team and was named KRC co-player of the year. He averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds a game in leading Woodstock to 22 wins and its first conference title in 42 years. A first-time All-Area first-team selection, he had a career-high 29 points against Woodstock North. He finished the season with 1,414 career points. He plans to transfer to Darrow School in New York for his senior year.

Cary-Grove's AJ Berndt (Russ Hodges)

AJ Berndt, Cary-Grove, 6-2, G, sr.

The crafty point guard had a breakout season in his third season on varsity, as he directed the Trojans to their first FVC title since 2020. Berndt averaged 13.7 points (51 3-pointers), 3.6 assists and 3 rebounds a game. A first-time All-Area first-team selection, he scored 36 points and surpassed 1,000 points in the C-G’s FVC-title-clinching win over Crystal Lake Central. He is committed to Carthage College.

Crystal Lake South's Carson Trivellini (Russ Hodges)

Carson Trivellini, Crystal Lake South, 6-3, G, jr.

He became the Gators’ primary ball-handler this season and flourished. Trivellini averaged 18.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals, as the Gators won 27 games and advanced to a Class 3A sectional final for the second year in a row. He scored his 1,000th career point in January. The 2026 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year, he is a first-time All-Area first-team selection and repeat All-FVC choice. He earned IBCA Class 3A All-State third-team honors. He plans to play college baseball for the University of Illinois.

Second Team

Elijah Bell, Jacobs, 6-3, PG, jr.

Josh Kaunas, Johnsburg, 6-6, G, jr.

Luke Robinson, Richmond-Burton, 6-5, F, sr.

Jayce Schmitt, Johnsburg, 6-3, G, sr.

Nick Stowasser, Crystal Lake South, 6-4, G, jr.

Honorable Mention

Bennek Braden, Burlington Central, 6-2, jr., G

Noah Cook, Crystal Lake South, 6-7, F, jr.

Dylan Dumele, Cary-Grove, 6-2, G, sr.

Aidan Gibbs, Huntley, 6-3, F, sr.

Liam Laidig, Woodstock, 6-4, F, so.

Eli Loeding, Prairie Ridge, 6-5, F, sr.

Patrick Magan, Burlington Central, 6-6, F, jr.

Ryan Morgan, Crystal Lake South, 6-6, F, so.

Nathan Ottaway, McHenry, 6-6, F, jr.

Gavin Radmer, Richmond-Burton, 6-3, PG, jr.

Sean Roth, Hampshire, 6-4, G, sr.

Danny Spychala, Crystal Lake Central, 6-7, F, jr.

Trey Toussaint, Johnsburg, 6-1, G, jr.

Rasheed Trice, Dundee-Crown, 6-1, G/F, sr.

Parker Weadge, Marengo, 6-6, F/C, jr.