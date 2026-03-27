Girls basketball: 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Crystal Lake South's Laken LePage shoots the ball around Wauconda's Ashley Maxwell during the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic championship girl basketball game in December 2025 at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Meet the 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area girls basketball team.

First team

Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik moves the ball against Cary-Grove during a game in February 2026 at Huntley High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Aubrina Adamik, Huntley, sr., G

Adamik led the Red Raiders to their fifth straight Fox Valley Conference championship and 13th regional title in program history, scoring the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of a 35-33 win against Guilford to win the Class 4A regional title. The Akron softball commit averaged 12.2 points, 2.6 steals and 1.5 assists a game, earning Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State special mention in Class 4A.

Crystal Lake South's Gaby Dzik battles Wauconda's Alessandra Rodriguez during the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic in December 2025 at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South, so., G/F

Dzik backed up a superb freshman season and was one of the area’s top scorers, averaging 15.5 points a game to lead the Gators. She knocked down 61 3s while averaging 4.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.8 steals a game. Dzik earned IBCA All-State special mention in Class 3A.

Crystal Lake South's Laken LePage shoots a 3-pointer during the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional championship in February 2026 at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, sr., G

LePage, a St. Xavier University commit, helped lead the Gators to their most wins in program history with a 26-7 record (tying the 2008-09 team that went 26-5). South won its first regional title since 2016, with LePage averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 2.4 assists a game, along with 67 3s. LePage was named to the IBCA All-State Class 3A second team.

Johnsburg's Skye Toussaint, right, shoots the ball over Chicago Marshall's Chamarre Scott, left, and Lanyla Sago during a Class 2A Johnsburg Sectional semifinal in February 2026 at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Skye Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., F/C

Toussaint was McHenry County’s only player to average a double-double at 12.7 points and 10 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-3 forward helped lead the Skyhawks to wins in their first 34 games, while breaking her team’s single-season rebounding record with 346 rebounds. The IBCA Class 2A All-State second-team selection averaged 2 assists and 2 steals a game and shot 60.5% from the field.

Johnsburg’s Summer Toussaint works under the basket against Marengo in January 2026 at Marengo High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., G

Toussaint, the 2026 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led the Skyhawks to a program-record 34 wins. Toussaint, who earned IBCA All-State first-team honors in Class 2A, averaged 19.3 points, 4 steals, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists a game for Johnsburg, along with an area-best 83 3s. She broke the team’s single-game record with nine 3s and already has 1,183 career points through two years. Toussaint also broke the school’s single-season steals record with 140.

Second team

Mikala Amegasse, Hampshire, sr., G

Malaina Kurth, Cary-Grove, sr., G

Audrey LaFleur, Burlington Central, jr., G

Macy Noe, Marengo, jr., F

Alex Nowacki, Woodstock, fr., G

Honorable mention

Alyssa Borzych, Huntley, jr., G

Myah Broughton, Marengo, jr., G

Maia Cassin, Prairie Ridge, sr., G

Makena Cleary, Crystal Lake South, jr., G

Julia Dovidio, Marian Central, so., G

Evie Freundt. Huntley, so., G/F

Luca Garlin, Huntley, sr., G

Maggie Hanson, Marengo, jr., G

Lilly Kwapniewski, Richmond-Burton, jr., G

Kennedy Manning, Cary-Grove, sr., G

Dani Mazzola, Richmond-Burton, sr., G/F

Tessa Mellhuish, Crystal Lake South, jr., F

Julia Scheuer, Burlington Central, jr., F

Olivia Schuster, Jacobs, jr., F/C

Hayden Smith, Alden-Hebron, so., G