Girls basketball: 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2026 Northwest Herald All-Area girls basketball team.
First team
Aubrina Adamik, Huntley, sr., G
Adamik led the Red Raiders to their fifth straight Fox Valley Conference championship and 13th regional title in program history, scoring the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of a 35-33 win against Guilford to win the Class 4A regional title. The Akron softball commit averaged 12.2 points, 2.6 steals and 1.5 assists a game, earning Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State special mention in Class 4A.
Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South, so., G/F
Dzik backed up a superb freshman season and was one of the area’s top scorers, averaging 15.5 points a game to lead the Gators. She knocked down 61 3s while averaging 4.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.8 steals a game. Dzik earned IBCA All-State special mention in Class 3A.
Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, sr., G
LePage, a St. Xavier University commit, helped lead the Gators to their most wins in program history with a 26-7 record (tying the 2008-09 team that went 26-5). South won its first regional title since 2016, with LePage averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 2.4 assists a game, along with 67 3s. LePage was named to the IBCA All-State Class 3A second team.
Skye Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., F/C
Toussaint was McHenry County’s only player to average a double-double at 12.7 points and 10 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-3 forward helped lead the Skyhawks to wins in their first 34 games, while breaking her team’s single-season rebounding record with 346 rebounds. The IBCA Class 2A All-State second-team selection averaged 2 assists and 2 steals a game and shot 60.5% from the field.
Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., G
Toussaint, the 2026 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led the Skyhawks to a program-record 34 wins. Toussaint, who earned IBCA All-State first-team honors in Class 2A, averaged 19.3 points, 4 steals, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists a game for Johnsburg, along with an area-best 83 3s. She broke the team’s single-game record with nine 3s and already has 1,183 career points through two years. Toussaint also broke the school’s single-season steals record with 140.
Second team
Mikala Amegasse, Hampshire, sr., G
Malaina Kurth, Cary-Grove, sr., G
Audrey LaFleur, Burlington Central, jr., G
Macy Noe, Marengo, jr., F
Alex Nowacki, Woodstock, fr., G
Honorable mention
Alyssa Borzych, Huntley, jr., G
Myah Broughton, Marengo, jr., G
Maia Cassin, Prairie Ridge, sr., G
Makena Cleary, Crystal Lake South, jr., G
Julia Dovidio, Marian Central, so., G
Evie Freundt. Huntley, so., G/F
Luca Garlin, Huntley, sr., G
Maggie Hanson, Marengo, jr., G
Lilly Kwapniewski, Richmond-Burton, jr., G
Kennedy Manning, Cary-Grove, sr., G
Dani Mazzola, Richmond-Burton, sr., G/F
Tessa Mellhuish, Crystal Lake South, jr., F
Julia Scheuer, Burlington Central, jr., F
Olivia Schuster, Jacobs, jr., F/C
Hayden Smith, Alden-Hebron, so., G