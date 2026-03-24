With Queen of Hearts success, McHenry VFW Hall to get expanded kitchen

McHenry VFW Post 4600's kitchen on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The kitchen is getting rebuilt using $1.2 million from the VFW's Queen of Hearts drawing. (Janelle Walker)

As the McHenry VFW’s Queen of Hearts game reached a $2.5 million pot in late 2024, filling the veteran organization’s hall on drawing nights, the kitchen had to go on a limited menu to cut down on the wait.

Wait times for meals were reaching an hour due to massive crowds hoping for a big win. Now – and with the current game’s jackpot over $500,000 – the VFW hall is getting a new kitchen to give everyone better service.

“I have never been in a brand-new kitchen,” said VFW Post 4600’s chef, Alex Glimaldi. He was central to designing the new space – from how the line will flow to choosing new equipment.

The VFW is spending $1.2 million of its Queen of Hearts funds to move the kitchen to a more central spot and expand at their building, 3002 W. Route 120 in McHenry.

Plans are for it to open by July 1, in time to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

There are some very practical reasons for moving the kitchen, Post Cmdr. Michael Kinnerk said.

Last year, the VFW used some of the gaming funds to remodel its Normandy Room to make it look less like a bingo parlor and instead more like what a bride would want for a wedding reception.

“We spent all of this money on this room and it looks beautiful,” Kinnerk said. But when food comes out of the kitchen, servers “have to walk through your event, your wedding ceremony, to bring food to the bar, the Cedar Room or the tent. You are renting the hall and people are walking through with food to another area.”

McHenry VFW Post 4600's kitchen construction site on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The kitchen is getting rebuilt using $1.2 million from the VFW's Queen of Hearts drawing. (Janelle Walker)

With a centralized kitchen moved to a spot adjacent to the main bar, instead of off The Normandy Room, “we are able to serve food to the other areas without interfering,” Kinnerk said.

The larger kitchen means moving refrigeration units indoors while also putting more emphasis on the food, VFW board member Larry Cannon said, adding “we have a fantastic cook.”

For about the past eight weeks, the VFW’s Facebook page has started drawing attention to specials Glimaldi is creating each week, bar manager Kat Johnson said.

Posted on Sundays to their Facebook page, those specials have included shepherd’s pie and corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day, and a beefed-up seafood menu – including ahi tuna, cod, shrimp and walleye – on Fridays during Lent.

“Anybody can do burgers and fries. He is making killer meals,” Kinnerk said of Glimaldi.

Using the Queen of Hearts money now to improve the kitchen and atmosphere at the McHenry VFW will pay off for them long-term by encouraging outside rentals and keeping the public coming in, Cannon said.

“There is no better place in McHenry County to hold an event for 250 people” and a plated meal, Cannon said.

They must be very clear, however, that the public is invited as guests. The core of their work is to support veterans and their members.

In addition to building improvements, funds raised from the Queen of Hearts drawing and other gaming goes to veterans organizations. Since the fiscal year started last July 1, the VFW has donated $156,000 to veteran groups.

“We don’t hoard the money,” Kinnerk said.

One of the recipients has been the American Veterans Service Dog Academy. Over the past five years, Post 4600 has helped fund 10 service dogs for veterans, Cannon said, at the cost of $15,000 to train the dog and service veteran.

The current Queen of Hearts game started in June and there are 15 cards yet uncovered, Cannon said. The queen of spades and one joker remain on the board, and if those are pulled before the queen of hearts, the person who does so gets 5% of the pot. If the second joker card is pulled before the queen of hearts, a new card deck starts. That is how the game can reach huge jackpots, like the $2.5 million pot that was won on New Year’s Eve 2024.

Drawings take place at 8 p.m. every Tuesday.