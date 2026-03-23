Beloved Cary-Grove musical director to retire after 33-year career

Cary-Grove High School Musical Director Rob Boncosky directs the cast of "Urinetown" before a show on March 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Rob Boncosky)

For over 30 years, Cary-Grove High School has been renowned for its musicals and performing arts under the direction of English teacher and Swing Choir and Musical Director Rob Boncosky, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Often referred to as simply “Mr. B” to students and their families, Boncosky is hanging up his school ID after working 33 years at the Community High School District 155 school. His final musical, “Urinetown,” was put on this month.

Cary-Grove High School Musical Director Rob Boncosky directs the cast of "Urinetown" before a show on March 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Rob Boncosky)

“It just feels right,” he said. “Thirty-three years. That’s a good number.”

A Crystal Lake Central High School alumnus, Boncosky was always into performing arts and participated in the school’s theater. He joined Cary-Grove in 1993 as his first job after graduating from Augustana College with dual certification to teach English and music. He continued teaching the same disciplines his whole career because he loved how much the school supported the arts, he said.

“I got to jump in on that and then do my very best to bring what was already a really great tradition forward,” he said.

Over the years, Cary-Grove has been recognized multiple times by the Illinois High School Musical Theater Awards. The school took home the award for Best Overall Production for “Cinderella” in 2016 and again for “All Shook Up” in 2019. Boncosky was nominated for Best Direction for “Evita” in 2017, “Mean Girls” in 2023 and “The Addams Family” in 2024.

Boncosky gives all the credit for the school’s success to the production team and the community for supporting the productions every year, especially when people fundraised for a new $8.5 million auditorium 12 years ago.

Parent Kim Smith has had three of her children participate in musical programs with Boncosky. Two, a senior and a sophomore, were both in “Urinetown” this year. She said she has seen “firsthand the dedication, passion and heart” Boncosky puts into his students.

“He created this environment where the performing arts are valued just as much as the athletics, which I don’t think is a norm,” she said.

Over his 33-year career, some things have stayed the same. There have been technological upgrades, but the traditions of creating special productions have remained a constant. Musical performance is described as an “old-school” art because technology and artificial intelligence don’t help, Boncosky said.

“You still have to memorize lines, you have to know your steps and you have to be ready for opening night,” he said.

Students who were passionate and hard-working were another constant in his career, Boncosky said. Former student Corey Barlow is now a presence on stages as a career, performing at theaters like the Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire and the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Cary-Grove High School Musical Director Rob Boncosky directs the cast of "Urinetown" before a show on March 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Rob Boncosky)

Barlow, who graduated in 2017, described himself as a shy kid who didn’t see himself as a performer before entering Cary-Grove High. After some encouragement by Boncosky, Barlow auditioned for a musical in his freshman year and never looked back.

Barlow was nominated for Best Actor by the Illinois High School Musical Theater Awards twice for his roles in “Cinderella” and “Evita.”

Each year, Boncosky picks the spring musical based on the specific group’s talents. “Urinetown” was a natural fit for its choreography, multiple leading roles and large ensemble, he said.

“It’s full of humor while still delivering a powerful message, and it showcases the incredible choreography, dancing, costumes, makeup and amazing sets we’ve come to expect from Cary-Grove productions,” Smith said. “It’s such a meaningful way to celebrate his 33-year legacy.”

With retirement on the horizon, Boncosky said he looks forward to starting a new chapter, though he’s not entirely sure what it will look like. Being involved in the theater world in some way is definitely on the table.

“I’m excited about being excited about new things,” he said. “My cup is full, and it has been overflowing for years.”

Boncosky said he’s also excited for the next director to succeed him. All that he hopes for is that they honor traditions while moving forward into a new era. Plus, choral director Kristine Hester, who has been with the school since 2005, will still be there to lead the next chapter.

“I cannot wait to sit in the audience,” he said. “I will be the first one standing and cheering.”