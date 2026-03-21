Oskar Freund, Mason Klimek deliver clutch hits as Cary-Grove rallies over Fremd

Cary-Grove's Oskar Freund (left), Mason Klimek (middle) and Dylan Dumele (right) all delivered clutch moments in the seventh inning of the team's 3-2 win over Fremd on Friday. (Russ Hodges)

Mason Klimek had a chance to play hero in his first varsity game.

Moments after teammate Oskar Freund delivered a game-tying RBI double in the top of the seventh inning, Klimek stepped into the box looking to give Cary-Grove its first lead of the night.

Facing Fremd lefty Myles Minier, Klimek was eager to capitalize on the moment.

The sophomore did just that, shooting an 0-1 pitch through the left side of the infield for a go-ahead RBI single as the Cary-Grove dugout erupted in cheers. Klimek’s clutch knock was a deciding factor for the Trojans, who successfully closed out a 3-2 victory over the Vikings.

“I was really excited to have a chance to give our team the lead,” said Klimek, who went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in Friday’s season-opening win. “My approach was to hit something hard and put something in the gap. I was able to get it done. It was really cool.”

The Trojans (1-0) trailed for almost the entire game, but Klimek’s RBI single put C-G within three outs of victory. Lefty Dylan Dumele took the mound for the save opportunity, striking out one batter before a walk and a double to left put two Fremd runners in scoring position.

An intentional walk loaded the bases for the Vikings, who struggled to convert with runners in scoring position Friday. Those struggles continued in the bottom of the seventh as Dumele struck out back-to-back batters to earn the save and seal C-G’s comeback victory.

“I just had to come out with confidence,” Dumele said. “I trusted my defense, threw strikes and hoped that they didn’t hit it too far. This is a huge win for our confidence and it’s a great way to start the year.”

Fremd (0-1), which won 27 games and was a top regional seed in Class 4A last season, took a 1-0 lead in its first at-bat of Friday’s game. Facing C-G starting pitcher Kaden Norman, Fremd lead-off batter Chase Nelson belted a solo home run over the left-field fence.

“I was looking to be aggressive,” Nelson said. “The first pitch was high and I was seeing it well. The second pitch was right there, so I had to attack and put a good swing on it. I was focused on line drives over the shortstop’s head and I got lucky with the home run.”

The Vikings tacked another run on in the bottom of the second when No. 9 hitter Kenji Shintaku lined a two-out RBI double into right field to put his team ahead 2-0. On the mound, Fremd righty Will Graba shut the Trojan offense down, striking out five batters and holding C-G to one run on three hits over 4 2/3 innings of work.

“The first couple of innings, I gave them fastballs, made them hit it and they hit it right to our guys,” Graba said. “As I worked later, I got the curveball going. I was able to get it over for strikes and I was able to make them swing and miss. I had a good feel for the curveball.”

C-G clawed within one after Klimek sent an RBI double to left-center in the top of the third inning. Fremd loaded the bases in the third and fourth innings, but the Vikings couldn’t cash in as C-G relief pitcher Braedan Mendro forced flyouts in both frames to escape trouble.

Mendro tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief before handing the ball to AJ Lossman, who also managed to get out of jams. Fremd put two runners on in the fifth and sixth innings, but a flyout to deep right in the fifth and a popout in the sixth kept the Trojans in the mix.

Biding their time, the Trojans broke through in the top of the seventh. With two outs in the frame, Lance Moore sent a single to center and Dumele drew a walk to keep the threat alive. On a 1-0 count, Freund fired a double into right field, driving in Moore to tie the game at 2-2.

“Most of it was just preparation,” said Freund, who went 2 for 4. “I live in the cage and I swing probably six or seven times a week. I try to look for things in the zone and go the other way every single time. I’m the only returning position player and I like to lead by example.”

C-G, which finished with seven hits and drew three walks, will host Barrington at 10 a.m. Saturday morning for a nonconference game.

https://www.shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/2026/03/21/oskar-freund-mason-klimek-deliver-clutch-hits-as-cary-grove-rallies-over-fremd/