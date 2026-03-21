Northwest Herald boys lacrosse preview: 5 to watch in 2026

Huntley’s SJ Engmann, right, moves the ball as Prairie Ridge’s Trenton Horton defends in varsity boys lacrosse at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Her)

The 2026 IHSA boys lacrosse season is officially underway. Here are five players to watch in the McHenry County area this season.

Cary-Grove's Matthew Maka. (Cary-Grove High School)

Matthew Maka, Cary-Grove, jr., A

Maka has played in 37 varsity games over the past two seasons. Over that time, he’s amassed 52 goals, 92 assists and 144 points with 51 ground balls. A two-time All-FVC honoree, Maka owns a career .565 shooting percentage with 114 shots on goal. With Maka leading the charge, Cary-Grove advanced to the sectional semifinals in 2025.

Crystal Lake Central's Abraham Quinn. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Abraham Quinn, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M

Quinn played an integral role in guiding his team to a nine-game winning streak toward the end of the 2025 season. Quinn, who was named an All-FVC player last spring, led the Tigers to a 7-2 mark in conference play and a No. 4 seed in the sectional tournament. Quinn is Crystal Lake Central’s only All-FVC player from 2025 who’s back this spring.

Crystal Lake South's Drake Lenckus. (Crystal Lake South High Scho)

Drake Lenckus, Crystal Lake South, sr., A

A two-time All-FVC selection, Lenckus holds multiple school records for the Gators. The senior attacker scored 54 goals (12th-most in the state) while dishing out 60 assists and totaling 114 points, both of which are team records and ranked third in the state. He owns a school record of 97 career assists and is on track to eclipse the team’s career goal and point records. Lenckus has 77 career goals and 174 points.

Huntley's S.J. Engmann. (Huntley High School)

SJ Engmann, Huntley, sr., M

Engmann recorded 47 goals and 26 assists to earn All-FVC honors in 2025. Engmann, who’s committed to play at Iona, ranked second on the Red Raiders with 67 ground balls scooped up last spring. Engmann and Cam Abordo, who had 61 goals and 38 assists last year, return to lead Huntley after the Red Raiders went 17-4, won the FVC with an 8-0 mark and reached the sectional finals.

McHenry's Devin Elbert. (McHenry Community High School)

Devin Elbert, McHenry, sr., A

Elbert, who’s committed to Wheeling University in West Virginia, enters his fourth varsity season with the Warriors. The senior has played in 48 games, totaling 70 goals, 31 assists and 101 points over his career. An All-FVC player last spring, Elbert posted 39 goals and 15 assists, both career bests.