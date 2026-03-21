I-90 ramp connecting to Route 31 to be closed for months for construction upgrades

A ramp connecting the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway to Route 31 in Elgin will be closed for toll plaza improvements starting Sunday and is expected to last through the summer.

Beginning at midnight Sunday, the ramp connecting westbound Interstate 90 to southbound Route 31 will be closed,according to an Illinois Tollway news release. A posted detour will direct traffic on the interstate to the Randall Road interchange, bringing cars back onto eastbound I-90 to access Route 31.

“Tolls will be waived at the Elgin Toll Plaza for traffic following the detour,” officials said in the release.

Crews will be removing the existing barrier walls and equipment and installing new infrastructure. Ramp pavement and shoulder work, along with improvements to electrical, lighting and signage, also are planned, according to the release. All work is weather-dependent.

The construction is part of Illinois Tollway’s 16-year, $15 billion capital program called Move Illinois and its seven-year, $2 billion Bridging the Future capital plan. Improvements are planned for all toll plazas systemwide.

Signs warning about the upcoming closure will be posted this weekend. Updated information will be posted on the Illinois Tollway website’s daily construction alerts.

Maps and construction information are available in the “projects” section on the tollway website.

Closures are being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Kane County, Elgin and local fire and police departments.

Illinois Tollway officials remind drivers that the “Move Over Law” requires drivers to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights activated.

Construction zone speed limits in all construction zones are always in effect, and drivers should be on alert for changing traffic patterns, especially when workers are present.

“Illinois State Police have zero tolerance for drivers speeding in work zones or failure to comply with the Move Over Law,” officials said in the release.

Penalties for speeding in a work zone range from $250 to $25,000 in fines and a 14-year jail sentence for hitting a roadway worker.

“Penalties for failure to slow down or move over for a vehicle on the shoulder with flashing lights include up to a $10,000 fine, 2-year suspension of driving privileges and jail time, in extreme cases,” officials said in the release.