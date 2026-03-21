2026 Northwest Herald boys lacrosse preview capsules

Burlington Central

Coach: Travis Tranchitella (first season)

2025 season: 8-6, 5-4 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Parker Auxier, jr., M; Aiden Nuno, sr., D

Key newcomers: Lance Nuzzo, fr., M

Worth noting: Tranchitella enters his first season as head coach of the Rockets, who tied for fourth in the FVC last season. ... Auxier and Nuno were all-conference players in 2025. ... ″I’m looking to get rid of the losses and be a very competitive program," Tranchitella said. “Iron sharpens iron. We compete hard at practice.”

Huntley's Ryan Baumley, left, passes the ball as Cary-Grove's Henry Kaiser tries to block the throw during the Marian Central Sectional semifinal last season in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Cary-Grove

Coach: Adam Valiga (fourth season)

2025 season: 13-5, 8-1 FVC (second)

Top returners: Matthew Maka, jr., A; Henry Kaiser, jr., A; Oliver Antonelli, sr., D; Wyatt Judge, sr., M

Key newcomers: Luke Cerasa, fr., M; Conner Lentz, sr., M; Zakri Lin, sr., M; Damian Moore, sr., D; Jacob Gleason, sr., M; Drew Stirlen, sr., M; Brady Haun, sr., D

Worth noting: The Trojans placed second in the Fox Valley Conference last season. ... Maka returns after earning all-FVC honors in 2025. ... “We have an exciting mix of returning experience and newcomers who are eager to prove themselves at the varsity level,“ Valiga said. ”The team has been working their butts off and is ready to put our best foot forward this season.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Casimer Plonczynski (first season)

2025 season: 10-8, 7-2 FVC (third)

Top returners: Abraham Quinn, sr., M; Jackson Kaiser, sr., D; Evan McHanon, jr., A; Will Nieckula, jr., D; Luke Farrell, jr., D; Rylan Huber, jr., G

Key newcomers: Dylan Knapp, so., M; Caden Negron, so., M; Christopher Mazza, so., A

Worth noting: The Tigers placed third in the FVC last season and have one All-FVC player returning in Quinn. ... Plonczynski enters his first season as head coach, replacing Leo Zimmerman. ... This team relies on hard work, hustle, grit and each other to get the job done," Plonczynski said.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Tim Lenckus (third season)

2025 season: 9-11, 2-7 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Drake Lenckus, sr., A, Braedon Muraski, sr., M, Logan Driscol, sr., A, Cam Moffet, sr., D, Chase Griffith, sr., D, Danny Hayes, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Tony Amici, sr., M, T.J. Dorn, sr., A, Colin Campbell, sr., M, Zach Stinson, sr., D

Worth noting: Last year, the Gators doubled their wins from the prior season. ... Drake Lenckus is a two-time all-FVC player, and Muraski is a one-time all-FVC player. ... “We have a lot of seniors on this team with playing experience,” Tim Lenckus said. “Over the past three years, they have worked extremely hard developing their games and putting in the work in the weight room. The team chemistry is fantastic, and they are setting a great example for the underclassmen in the program.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Ryan Thompson (third season)

2025 season: 3-14, 0-9 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Liam Voigts, jr., A; Brian Kittner, sr., M; Dylan Sanabria, sr., D; Maven Bacus, jr., M; Sean Coggin, sr., D

Key newcomers: Mateusz Zeliszczak, jr., M; Trace Moldenhauer, so., M/A; Zachary Parrish, jr., A

Worth noting: The Chargers last year earned their first varsity wins since the 2020-21 season, picking up nonconference victories over Wheeling, Chicago Northside and Taft. ... The program also named its first all-conference player since the 2022-23 season. Luke Melendy earned that honor and now plays for Illinois State. ... “This year we look to build on the growth we saw last season, despite graduating 12 seniors who all played at the varsity level,” Thompson said. “The program is a great mix of fresh faces and experienced sophomores and juniors that look to break into the lineup and make a positive impact this year.”

Hampshire

Coach: Collin Rustay (eighth season)

2025 season: 12-10, 5-4 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Hunter McCarthy, sr., D; Jake Young, sr., A; Marshall Waldau, sr., M; Braden Guess, sr., M

Key newcomers: Ethan Fitchie, jr., G; Max Rowlett, jr., A; Gavin Kittle, jr., M; Julian Salgado, jr., M

Worth noting: After a fourth-place finish in the FVC, Hampshire made a run to the sectional semifinals last spring. ... McCarthy returns after earning all-FVC honors in 2025. ... “I am excited to see the steps this team takes,” Rustay said. “Many of them were on the team for the surprising and fun playoff run we had. This year, I am excited to see how they take that and build off it.”

Huntley’s SJ Engmann, right, moves the ball as Prairie Ridge’s Trenton Horton defends during a match last season at Prairie Ridge High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Her)

Huntley

Coach: Dominic Saccomanno (10th season)

2025 season: 17-4, 8-0 FVC (first)

Top returners: SJ Engmann, sr., A; Giovanni Baggio, sr., FOGO; Cam Abordo, sr., A; Charlie Felde, jr., D

Worth noting: Huntley won the FVC last season and has won the conference in each of the past five years, going 42-0 during that period. ... The Red Raiders faced Barrington in the sectional final last season, falling in overtime. ... “This year’s team is returning a very experienced group of players with strengths at every position. With our toughest schedule ever, we are setting ourselves up for a strong playoff run,” Saccomanno said.

Jacobs

Coach: John Bigler (19th season)

2025 season: 5-14, 2-7 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Vincent Carrozza, sr., M; Austin Gottardo, sr., A; Jared Nunez, sr., D; Camden Olson, sr., M; Parker Soprych, sr., D; Evan Wojtowicz, sr., A

Key newcomers: Carlos Defrancisco, jr., G; Jayden Millan, fr., M; Parker Toth, jr., G; Adam Trojnacki, jr., D

Worth noting: Bigler is approaching two decades as head coach of the Golden Eagles, who placed ninth in the FVC last year and return one all-FVC player in Olson. ... “This is a good mix of experience and youth, with our experienced players being instrumental in the development of their teammates,“ Bigler said. ”Last season’s finish did not sit well with a lot of the players, so they are eager to get out there and chart their own course; I’m excited and think it will be fun to watch."

McHenry

Coach: Rick Rewiako (second season)

2025 season: 8-10, 4-5 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Devin Elbert, sr., A; Landon Jett, sr., D; Gavin Larose, sr., M; Brody Lidbury, jr., D; Lucas Greve, jr., M; Lucas Decker, jr., M; Grayson Magee, jr., FOGO; Nolan Fierros, jr., M

Key newcomers: Justin Schwall, jr., A; Sam Marak, so., M; Landon Parrette, so., M; Matt Tomaszewski, fr., M; Nick Griffiths, fr., D

Worth noting: Larose returns after missing last season to an ACL injury. The Warriors will field 20-plus-man rosters at the varsity and JV levels this year. “This will be an exciting year for McHenry lacrosse,“ Rewiako said. ”We are returning a big group of varsity players. I know the players are excited to get the season underway."

Huntley’s Nick Toman, left, pursues Prairie Ridge’s Trenton Horton during a match last season at Prairie Ridge High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Dana Nielsen (second season)

2025 season: 7-12, 3-6 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: Trenton Horton, sr., D; Trevor Sebastian, sr., A; Wyatt Alberts, so., M

Key newcomers: Roony Gallivan, fr., D; Carson Agnello, fr., A; Mason Walsh, fr., M; Kayden Simonsen, fr., M

Worth noting: Nielsen founded the club team at Prairie Ridge and coached from 2004 to 2014. Nielsen is also a founding member of all Fox Valley lacrosse teams... “We are continuing to improve our skills and look forward to another great season of lacrosse,“ Nielsen said. ”We look forward to providing competitive games to all of our opponents.