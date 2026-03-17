Northwest Herald baseball preview: 5 to watch in 2026

The baseball season starts this week. Check out our five players to watch in the Northwest Herald area for the 2026 season.

Carver Cohn, McHenry (Joe Aguilar)

Carver Cohn, McHenry, so., OF/P

There might not have been a better freshman or leadoff man in the state last year. The Warriors' switch-hitter hit .378 with 10 doubles, four triples, four homers, 27 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and a school-record 61 runs. A Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection, he also excelled in center field for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Andrew Deegan (Jacobs High School)

Andrew Deegan, Jacobs, sr., SS

After last season, Golden Eagles coach Jamie Murray called Deegan “one of the best defensive players I’ve seen in my 30 years.” Committed to NCAA Division-I Belmont, Deegan hit .393 with eight doubles, four triples and three homers for a young squad. He was also named All-Area second team.

Ashton Stern, Johnsburg (Tim Froehlig)

Ashton Stern, Johnsburg, sr., P/SS

An arm injury kept Stern off the mound for about a month last season. When the Skyhawks’ right-hander did pitch, he often dominated. He went 4-2 with a 1.39 ERA, striking out 39 in 35⅓ innings for the Kishwaukee River Conference champs. He hit .314 with 20 RBIs and stole 12 bases. He’s committed to Carthage.

Carson Trivellini

Carson Trivellini, Crystal Lake South, jr., SS/P

The Gators’ junior was one of the best basketball players in the area this winter, and now he heads into the sport that he will play in college. An All-Area second-team selection last year, the Illinois-bound Trivellini played shortstop and batted leadoff. He hit .348 with 47 hits, including 12 doubles. He also saved six games.

Kaden Wasniewski (Joe Aguilar)

Kaden Wasniewski, McHenry, jr., P/3B

The Warriors' hard-throwing righty didn’t pitch for six weeks last spring because of discomfort in his throwing shoulder. When he returned for the supersectional, he was throwing 90-mph fastballs. He finished 3-0 with 37 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA in 27 innings. He hit .331 with 38 RBIs. He’s committed to LSU.