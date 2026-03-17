McHenry shopping center with Aldi, Kohl’s sells for $13.7M

The McHenry Town Center strip mall recently sold for $13.74 million, according to a release from the real estate brokerage that made the deal.

“We generated significant interest from both in-state and out-of-state investors due to the property’s strong tenant lineup and Aldi grocery anchor,” said Adrian Mendoza, senior managing director investments at Marcus & Millichap, the broker of the property at 2226 N. Richmond Road.

“Despite shorter lease terms for several tenants, we were able to navigate buyer concerns and ultimately secure a Southeast-based buyer,” Mendoza said in the release.

The release did not name the buyer. According to documents at the McHenry County Recorder’s Office, the sale occurred on March 4.

Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office “had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private family with offices overseas and in Chicago,” according to the release.

The eight-suite, 94,658-square-foot shopping center sits on 8.9 acres and was built in 2003. Current tenants include Aldi, Kohl’s, Treehouse Play Cafe and Bath & Body Works.

In July 2021, the McHenry City Council agreed to rebate $1.5 million in local sales tax over 20 years to the McHenry Town Center’s former owners, Advance Real Estate Management.

Because of that deal, Ulta Beauty and Five Below relocated from another McHenry shopping center, The Shops at Fox River at 3340 Shoppers Drive, and into vacant space in McHenry Town Center.

The deal prevented those shops from leaving the city, according to city documents at the time.

Because of the property’s sale, that deal may be null, said Doug Martin, McHenry’s economic development director. “One option is that the agreement can be assigned to new owners,” Martin wrote in an email, adding he didn’t know if that had happened and was trying to find out.