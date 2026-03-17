McHenry man accused of entering, hiding in woman’s home, then punching her

A McHenry man entered a woman’s residence uninvited, hid, then jumped out and punched her while he was on probation for domestic battery, prosecutors said.

Eutimo Barrios-Hernandez, 23, is charged with home invasion, a Class X felony that, if he is convicted, could send him to prison for 30 years; he is also charged with domestic battery with prior conviction, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, Judge Cynthia Lamb said Monday during his initial court appearance.

Authorities said that at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Barrios-Hernandez entered the woman’s apartment, hid inside and waited until she woke up and walked by him. He then came out and punched her in the face, Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien said in arguing he not be released from county jail. He then allegedly grabbed the woman’s phone, broke it and took it with him when he left.

Spring Grove police said in their probable cause statement they saw bruising and swelling on the woman’s face. The woman told police she believed he had been drinking and doing cocaine, O’Brien said.

Barrios-Hernandez initially denied the allegations, until police told him they’d captured images of his vehicle on Flock security cameras driving toward the woman’s home around the time of the alleged incident, the prosecutor said.

Barrios-Hernandez then said he drove there but sat in his car in the parking lot and didn’t go inside. When questioned about a scratch on his hand, he said it was an injury from changing a tire; he also told police the woman punched herself and caused the bruises, O’Brien said.

Assistant Public Defender Kim Messer argued that Barrios-Hernandez did not commit a home invasion and said he could be released with conditions including GPS to mitigate any perceived threat.

Messer said that neither the criminal complaint nor probable cause include “allegations he broke into” the apartment, “nor was he hiding in the closet. Based on the [prosecutors’] statement, he was in another room,” Messer said.

Lamb cited what she said were two past domestic violence cases involving the same woman, as well as details of Sunday’s alleged incident. The judge found Barrios-Hernandez was a threat to the woman which no conditions could mitigate. Lamb granted the state’s petition and detained him pretrial.

Twice in 2024, in January and August, Barrios-Hernandez was charged with domestic battery/strangulation, records show. On Nov. 25, 2024, he pleaded guilty in both cases; one felony and one misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 109 days in the county jail and two years probation, according to O’Brien and court records. His probation would have expired in November.

Prosecutors previously filed a petition to revoke Barrios-Hernandez’s probation, alleging he failed to get an evaluation from the Partner Abuse Intervention Program, a condition of his probation. However, after the petition was filed, he eventually got the evaluation and the petition was withdrawn, records show.

Barrios-Hernandez also was ordered to refrain from alcohol, marijuana or any other drug for which he did not have a prescription. He also was ordered not to have any abusive or harassing contact with the woman – conditions, O’Brien said that, based on the probable cause, he has violated.

“He’s already not following court orders,” the prosecutor said.

Lamb agreed that no conditions could mitigate the “real and present threat” Barrios-Hernandez poses. He is unable or unwilling to follow court orders, Lamb said.