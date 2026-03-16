Letter: Lauren Underwood’s record doesn’t represent our values

Lauren Underwood’s record says a lot about her character. She calls herself a nurse, and yes, she holds the license, but she has never provided bedside nursing care other than the clinical requirements for graduation.

She went almost immediately into government policy. One of her first campaign ads was even filmed in a dental office. To me, that looked misleading.

Her votes tell the story even louder. She backed the Women’s Health Protection Act, wiping away nearly every state protection for the unborn – even in the last trimester, when a child could live outside the mother’s womb.

I was adopted the day I was born. Knowing that, her support for late-term abortion protections is heartbreaking. She supported the Right to Contraception Act, ignoring conscience protections for people of faith.

She voted for the Equality Act, which I believe places skin color over merit-based experience and weakens religious liberty. She voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which increased government spending and created a tax package that enriched those in power while taking freedom from individuals to use their own money as they wish.

She was born in Cook County, and her Cook County values don’t belong outside of Cook County. She grew up in Naperville, but Naperville didn’t shape or teach her morality like McHenry County does.

I can say plainly: Lauren Underwood does not represent the values of the people in the northern counties of Illinois.

Scott Taillet

Lake in the Hills