2026 Northwest Herald Girls Bowler of the Year: Huntley’s Ashlyn Tenglin

Huntley’s Ashlyn Tenglin made the switch from one-handed to two-handed bowling before the start of her junior season.

There were a few growing pains and lower scores as Tenglin adjusted to the newer style, which helps provide more power, higher revolution rates and increased hook potential.

But once she got it down, Tenglin’s accuracy and results took off.

Tenglin was at her best just in time for the postseason, where she helped lead the Red Raiders to a runner-up finish at regionals. Senior teammate Katie Scaletta and Tenglin placed second and third, respectively, at regionals. And at sectionals, Tenglin rolled to fifth place to earn her first state appearance, along with Scaletta, who took seventh.

In her state debut, Tenglin found herself in 25th after Day 1 of competition at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. The Red Raiders junior jumped six spots on Day 2 to place 19th overall for the area’s top finish.

Tenglin, who will compete later this summer at the week-long Junior Gold Championships in Minneapolis, will look to get back to state next year in her final high school season. Tenglin joined her brother, Austin, a 2025 graduate, to make state appearances.

For her accomplishments, Tenglin was chosen as the 2026 Northwest Herald Girls Bowler of the Year by the sports staff. Tenglin answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald following her breakthrough season.

Ashlyn Tenglin, Huntley (Provided by Huntley High School)

What was your favorite memory from the season?

Tenglin: My favorite memory was probably sectionals when me and my teammate Katie both made it to state for the first time.

What did it mean to you to advance to state with a teammate (Katie Scaletta)?

Tenglin: We’re both great bowlers and knew we were good enough to make it. But we still didn’t know if we’d do it. When we did, it was just a great experience. It was just really cool to hear your name be called to make it.

What was the best part about state?

Tenglin: It was definitely a lot of fun. Very crowded, and very stressful too, but it’s a lot of fun to be able to bowl with such great bowlers from around the state.

What did it mean to you place in the top 20 at state?

Tenglin: I wouldn’t have thought a year ago that I’d be able to do that. And to place that high my first time, it felt great. I switched to two-handed less than a year ago, so I think that definitely helped a ton. It felt like I was a lot more confident bowling.

How did switching from one-handed to two-handed bowling improve your game?

Tengling: It definitely increased my speed a bit. I got more power behind the ball, and I got more revs. It wasn’t too bad, since I already had my form down from one-handed. But with the ball hooking more, I had to adjust where I was standing when going for spares and stuff.

What is your most prized possession?

Tenglin: My dogs. I have a husky, her name’s Natalia. And then I have a dachshund, and his name is Comet.

What is something that scares you?

Tenglin: I hate spiders. I’m terrified of them.

What is your perfect meal?

Tenglin: Steak and shrimp.

How did you get into bowling?

Tenglin: I got into bowling when I was 5 or 6. My brother did it before me, so watching him bowl, it looked like fun, and I thought I might like it too. I’ve been bowling ever since.

What’s the best part about bowling?

Tenglin: It’s just a lot of fun, and I’m able to meet so many people. The community is very supportive. Any tournament I go to, I always meet somebody new. Everybody is so nice and inviting.

What did you focus on ,most this season to improve your game?

Tenglin: I definitely worked and improved on my spares, my corner pins and stuff like that. Just accuracy on picking those up. I’m not going to strike every time, and I have to make sure when I don’t strike that I pick up my spares. At practice, I’d focus a lot more on going for the corner pins.

Where is your favorite place to bowl?

Tenglin: Bowl-Hi (Lanes in Huntley). I live right by it, and that’s where I practice all the time.

How often do you bowl?

Tenglin: During the season, I bowl pretty much every day. When I’m out of season, I at least bowl every Saturday and then any tournaments I’m in. It’s a pretty big tournament with bowlers from all around the country.

What is your favorite holiday?

Tenglin: Halloween.

Do you like scary movies?

Tenglin: No, I can’t do scary movies.

What are your hobbies outside of bowling?

Tenglin: I like to hang out with my friends, and I like to draw.

What would be your dream job?

Tenglin: I’ve always wanted to be an actress.

What are you most proud of from this season?

Tenglin: I’m most proud that I kept going. I didn’t give up even when I was struggling. Being new to two-handed, I kept myself going with it instead of giving up right away. At the beginning of the season, my speed was really slow. But since I was bowling more frequently, towards the end of the season, around regionals and sectionals, I really got the hang of things and was bowling my best.

What are your goals for next season?

Tenglin: Just keep going strong like how I finished this year and stay mentally strong. Not being too hard on myself, and make it to state again.