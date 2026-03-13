House fire in Crystal Lake displaces residents

Residents of a home in Crystal Lake are displaced from a fire that broke out on the exterior of the house Thursday night, officials reported.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department initially responded to a medical call at 10:01 p.m. Thursday to West Woodstock Street, which was upgraded to a possible structure fire while en route. First responders arrived to a single-family home with “active fire on the exterior rear of the structure,” according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue news release.

While upgrading the response to a working fire, crews confirmed there was no medical or traumatic emergency at the scene. A hose line was deployed and crews searched the home for occupants. The fire was deemed under control in less than 10 minutes, according to the release.

Only the home’s exterior was damaged from the fire, but it remains uninhabitable due to damage to some utilities, according to the release. Fire officials estimate $10,000 in property loss.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials said in the release. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.

Fire departments from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Cary, Huntley, McHenry Township, Carpentersville and Woodstock assisted in the call.