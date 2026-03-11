Wauconda officer took his life: ‘Heartbreaking reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone’

Wauconda Police Officer Christian Pascente, a 3½-year veteran of the police department who died unexpectedly on Monday, took his own life, his department revealed Wednesday.

Pascente, 31, was a Johnsburg resident, his obituary said.

“Officer Pascente died by suicide,” according to release from Wauconda police, posted to the department’s Facebook page. “His passing is a heartbreaking reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, including those who dedicate their lives to serving others. We encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out for help. We especially encourage our fellow first responders and members of the law enforcement community to seek support when they need it.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available 24/7 through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or chatting online at 988lifeline.org," the post went on to say.

Services for Pascente are set for Saturday at the Wauconda High School Auditorium, 555 N. Main St. A visitation is set for noon to 4 p.m. with a police walk-though at 3 p.m. The memorial service will start at 4 p.m.

According to a social media post announcing the funeral details, member of the public wishing to pay their respects are welcome to attend. Police officers from other departments who wish to participate in the walk-through can contact Rodney Scott at rscott@waucondapolice.com or 847-526-2421.

Pascente’s obituary said becoming a police officer was the fulfillment of a dream for him.

Pascente’s family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pascente’s name be made to the Frontline Care Center, a behavioral wellness center in Lake County. The organization serves first responders, veterans of the armed forces, active duty, reservists and their families who are experiencing mental health challenges and overwhelming symptoms.

Contributions can be sent via their Fund the Mission page at frontlinecarecenter.org/donate or mailed to Nicasa Behavioral Health Services, ATTN: Vicky Tello, Director of Philanthropy, 31979 N. Fish Lake Road, Round Lake, IL 60073. Please include a note that the donation is in memory of Christian Pascente.