Crystal Lake family-owned diner Andy’s marks 45 years in business Thursday

The Andy's Restaurant family (from left to right): Manager Angelo Angelos, owner Angie Angelos and her brother Louie Piculas. (Michelle Meyer)

Some things never change. For the cozy Crystal Lake staple Andy’s Restaurant, that means always having homemade soup, homemade gravy and a good cup of coffee.

The family-owned diner, located at 468 W. Virginia St., is celebrating its 45th anniversary on Thursday with 45-cent coffee and other beverages, along with a special anniversary cake. But for the family that keeps the restaurant running every day, it’s a milestone that honors the founder’s legacy.

Angelo Angelos carries a container of eggs out of the cooler on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Andy's Restaurant, in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Owner Angie Angelos looks lovingly of the multiple photos of her dad framed on the walls of the diner. When her father, Andrew Piculas, moved to Crystal Lake, he bought Lakeview Restaurant on March 12, 1981, and renamed it Andy’s. She has been working there ever since.

Piculas came to America through Ellis Island from Greece. One of his first jobs was dishwashing, where he learned to cook by watching over the chef’s shoulder. From there, he owned a diner called Stephans Restaurant in Chicago, Angelos said.

She describes her father as having had a “heart of gold,” an infectious smile and a giving nature. Angelos took over as the owner with her two brothers after Piculas died at the age of 92 in 2022.

Andy's Restaurant owner Angie Angelos works the register on March 5, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

Angelo Angelos, Angie’s son, works as the manager of the restaurant. He takes great pride in his position, knowing his grandfather created a space many consider a pillar in the community.

“It’s important to keep the family’s legacy,” he said.

One way the family keeps Piculas’ legacy alive is by continuing small traditions he started, like handing out coins and free suckers to children.

“I’m definitely my father’s daughter,” Angie said.

She attributes their long-running success in the restaurant business to making and keeping relationships with customers. Many longtime customers have brought in multiple generations of their families over the years.

“It makes me so happy to see it,” she said.

That longterm loyalty is also seen in the staff. The restaurant currently has a team of about 20 employees, many who have been there for years. Cook Jorge Guzman has worked in the kitchen for over 40 years, and server Mary Kotecki has been connecting with diners for almost 30 years.

Another key to success: always have “a good cup of coffee, a cup of homemade soup and homemade gravy,” Angie said.

The family has faced its fair share of challenges over the 45 years in business. Recent years have been particularly hard, like dealing with soaring egg prices and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Most recently, Angie’s brother William Piculas died last year at the age of 58.

Andy's Restaurant founder Andrew Piculas is pictured in one of his first jobs in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher. (Photo provided by Angelo Angelos )

The family remains strong and plans to keep the restaurant a family affair for years to come. Angelo, who has two young children, said his 10-year-old daughter already has aspirations to work at the diner.

As for Angie, she has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

“I have a reason to wake up every morning,” she said. “I will continue to work as long as I can.”