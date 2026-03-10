Controlled burn spreads, damaging home in Lake in the Hills

Four acres burned and a house was damaged following a brush fire in Lake in the Hills Monday, March 9, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Roughly four acres were burned and a home damaged in a brush fire in Lake in the Hills Monday afternoon.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called to Steeplechase Way at 1:14 p.m. Monday, where responders found “a large field fire burning in a marsh area behind several residences,” district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said an initial investigation determined the fire started as a controlled burn by contractors in the area.

The fire became uncontrolled after windy conditions caused it to spread beyond the intended burn area, jumping two berms, Vucha said.

Crews requested additional personnel to assist because of difficult terrain and swampy conditions in the area.

“Crews worked to contain the fire as it moved through the marshland, ultimately burning approximately four acres before it was brought under control,” Vucha said.

One home had minor exterior damage because of the heat from the fire. No injuries were reported and the home remains habitable, Vucha said.

“The Huntley Fire Protection District reminds residents and contractors that all prairie, landscape, or outdoor burns must comply with applicable local and county burn ordinances. Individuals planning controlled burns should ensure proper precautions are taken and closely monitor weather conditions, particularly wind, which can rapidly spread fire beyond the intended area,” Vucha said.

