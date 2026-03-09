30 acres burn in brush fire near Marengo

Nearly 30 acres burned in a brush fire near Marengo Monday, March 9, 2026. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

Almost 30 acres of land burned and a small piece of farm machinery was damaged in a brush fire near Marengo Monday afternoon.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to Bunker Hill Road near Marengo at 2:43 p.m. Monday “for a reported brush fire that was out of control,” Harvard Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said firefighters “confirmed an uncontrolled burn rapidly spreading across several acres of grassy farm fields and cattails.”

“Crews requested additional brush firefighting resources from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Union Fire Protection District because of “the fire’s forward progress and windy conditions,” Vucha said.

Fire crews “worked to establish containment lines and extinguish the advancing fire as it moved through open agricultural land,” Vucha said.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 90 minutes. Crews stayed on scene until about 5 p.m. to extinguish any remaining hot spots and flare-ups “as gusty winds continued to move through the area,” Vucha said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

“The Harvard Fire Protection District reminds residents and contractors to use caution when conducting outdoor burning, particularly during periods of strong winds. Even controlled burns can quickly become unmanageable when wind conditions change, allowing fire to spread beyond intended burn areas and threaten nearby property,” Vucha said.