Marengo issues update on drinking water after elevated manganese detected

Marengo has gotten the all-clear on manganese in the city’s drinking water.

Officials announced the news, which was anticipated, on the city’s website and on social media last week.

The city had mailed out public notices to all water system users regarding an elevated manganese sample that was pulled from Well No. 6 in the fall. The Illinois EPA required the city to do that, officials had said.

The city voluntarily took the well offline after the test result and had said the city wouldn’t put the well back in operation until manganese levels were confirmed to be below acceptable limits.

The city said more tests were conducted in early 2026, and the Illinois EPA has confirmed that manganese levels in the water are “within acceptable limits.”

Following the elevated manganese levels found in well No. 6 last fall, no other samples have shown elevated levels of the mineral, according to the city.

“Marengo’s drinking water remains in full compliance with all IEPA requirements, with no ongoing concerns regarding manganese or any other regulated contaminants,” the city said.

The city said those with further questions or concerns can contact Marengo Public Works at marengopublicworks@cityofmarengo.com.

“Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral found in rocks, soil, and ground water,” Marengo officials previously said in an FAQ. The mineral is a normal and essential part of human diets, but elevated levels can increase risks of health problems.

According to the notice provided to Marengo residents, consuming water with too much manganese over an extended period of time can cause problems with memory, attention and motor skills, while infants can develop learning and behavior problems.