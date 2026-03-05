Rockford police officer accused of theft in McHenry County and home repair fraud, misconduct in Winnebago

A Rockford police officer is accused of theft and home repair fraud in McHenry and Winnebago counties – “at times” while in his police uniform and driving a squad car, according to Illinois State Police.

In McHenry County, Corey Roser, 36, is charged with committing theft by deception of a Huntley couple on March 3, according to a complaint filed in McHenry County court.

He made a first appearance Wednesday before a McHenry County judge, where he was released with conditions. He was ordered to have no contact with the couple named in the complaint, according to the order signed by Judge Cynthia Lamb.

In Rockford, Roser is charged with five counts of theft of property valued $500 to $10,000, Class 3 felonies; four counts of home repair fraud, Class 4 felonies; and one count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, according to criminal complaints in the Winnebago County court and a news release from Illinois State Police.

“The Rockford Police Department (RPD) requested ISP investigate the on-duty and off-duty business practices of Roser ... for multiple alleged offenses committed in 2024 and 2025,” according to ISP.

Roser was placed on administrative leave “at the onset of the investigation, and he remained on leave throughout the investigation,” according to ISP.

The investigation led to Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charging Roser, and he turned himself into the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Monday, authorities said.

According to criminal complaints, Roser allegedly “misrepresented the existing condition” of various places in peoples’ homes and collected money from them. At times “he appeared in his Rockford PD uniform and at times marked squad vehicle, that is forbidden by law to perform,” one of the complaints states.

The investigation is ongoing, and state police ask any other possible victims or individuals with information pertaining to these crimes to contact ISP at 815-987-7300. ​

Roser is due back in a McHenry County courtroom April 1.