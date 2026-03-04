Woodstock Route 47 Open House planned for March 18

A Woodstock Route 47 open house has been rescheduled for March 18.

Woodstock Marketing and Communications Manager Colleen Rogalski said the Open House date was pushed back in order to accommodate Illinois Department of Transportation representatives.

The open house will now be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 18 at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Building D, Woodstock.

City and IDOT representatives will be there and will share information about project benefits and safety improvements. They will also be on hand to answer community members’ questions.

“This open house is an important opportunity for our residents and business owners to stay informed and engaged as we move into the construction phase of this transformative project,” Mayor Mike Turner said in a news release. “By working together, we can minimize disruptions and ensure that Route 47 continues to serve our community safely and effectively for decades to come.”

“The public can stop by at any time during the event to learn more about the project’s upcoming construction, starting in April 2026, and its long-term benefits for the community,” according to the release.

Construction for the long-anticipated widening project is expected to begin in April and run through 2028. The road will be widened to two lanes in each direction between Route 14 and Route 47 in the heart of Woodstock, a distance of about 2.25 miles.

City officials said other improvements include upgraded intersections, three roundabouts, sidewalks, a multiuse path and enhanced lighting and streetscaping.

“The Route 47 Widening Project is a major regional investment designed to improve traffic flow, enhance safety and support economic growth in Woodstock and throughout McHenry County,” according to the release.

For more information about the Route 47 project, people can visit woodstockroute47project.org.