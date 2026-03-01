Hampshire wins team title, Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter takes 1st at IHSA state girls wrestling finals

Hampshire landed four medalists and won the first-place team trophy during the IHSA girls individual state finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Russ Hodges)

If Hampshire girls wrestling wasn’t on the map before, it is now.

Two years removed from not having a single state qualifier, the Whip-Purs landed four medalists, including three second-place finishers, during this year’s IHSA state girls wrestling finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Behind their fearsome foursome, Hampshire won the team championship with 86 points.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” said freshman Stella Piazza, one of the team’s three finalists. “I’m so excited to see what we have in store for next year. We could’ve had a couple of state champions this year and I think we’re all capable of that. We just have to put ourselves out there and keep getting better at wrestling.”

Hampshire’s Stella Piazza tangles with Chicago Hope’s Demitria Griffin in the 115-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Saturday was a historic day for the Whips, who earned Hampshire’s first team state wrestling title in school history. It’s also the first team state title in girls wrestling for McHenry County, which had eight athletes bring home medals from the two-day tournament. Five McHenry County schools had wrestlers earn medalist honors.

“They’re very excited,” Hampshire coach Matt Todd said. “We know the job’s not done and we still want those individual titles, but to do this as a team ... we preach about the team to the girls and the boys all year and they’ve really bought into that mindset. They know that every little bit counts for the team and they’re happy.”

It was also a memorable meet for Huntley, which crowned its first state girls wrestling champion in school history. Janiah Slaughter (100), a two-time medalist who didn’t compete last season, let out a roar of energy after closing out her 9-4 decision against unbeaten Oak Forest senior Alexandra Sebek in her finals match.

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter throws Oak Forest’s Alexandra Sebek in the 100-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

“I looked at the crowd because I knew there were only two seconds left,” Slaughter said. “I knew I had it and with everything I worked for, I wasn’t going to give up. ... Coming here, I had to prove myself. I had to prove to everybody that I’m still the same wrestler. I had a lot of doubters this season. I knew I had to stay true to myself.”

Slaughter (37-2), who earned an 11-1 major decision against DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez in the semifinals, scored the first takedown in her championship match against Sebek. Although a reversal and an escape by Sebek tied the match after two periods, Slaughter snatched up two third-period takedowns for the win.

“I wrestled her my freshman year,” Slaughter said. “I studied film for like two hours before. I knew what she was going to look for and I knew how to attack it. ... I needed to make a statement for other girls coming into the school and I wanted to leave my mark.”

Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis controls Hampshire’s Amelia Nidelea-Polanin in the 120-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Piazza (115), Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (120) and Samantha Diehl (190) all finished second. The Hampshire trio combined for nine victories, eight of which came by fall. Nidelea-Polanin (25-1) and Diehl (39-4) are now two-time state medalists. Piazza (28-2) and Annabelle Mueller (105), both freshmen, are first-time medalists.

“It feels better to improve more than I did last year,” said Diehl, who took third last season. “I’m proud of myself for getting here. I used the same stuff I’ve been working all year. I had to change it up a bit since some people know what I do now, but now that I’m starting freestyle season again, I get to learn more and fix things.”

Diehl was Hampshire’s first finalist to take the mat, falling by 9-0 decision to undefeated Rock Island champ Courtney Walls. Piazza fell to Chicago Hope’s Demetria Griffin in her championship bout, while Nidelea-Polanin, who entered the finals unbeaten, fell 9-3 against Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis, who won her third state title.

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter reacts after defeating Oak Forest’s Alexandra Sebek in the 100-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

“Knowing how much I improved and how much I will improve, I see myself winning state next year,” said Nidelea-Polanin, a third-place medalist last season. “We’re improving every year and we’re hard workers, too. The ceiling is higher and we have more to work on.”

Mueller (40-7) earned the 40th win of her freshman season during her fifth-place bout against Edwardsville’s Emma Rogers. Mueller, who tech falled Rogers 15-0 at the 4:52 mark, went 3-2 with two pins in her first state tournament appearance. The Whips posted three medalists last season, when the team took second at state.

“It means a lot because I’m a freshman,” Mueller said. “I have three more years to go and I’ve only been wrestling for two years. ... It’s been going great. We work harder than any other team.”

McHenry’s Natalie Corona (145) made history for the Warriors, becoming the highest placing girls wrestler at the school. Corona (39-1), a senior who finished fifth two seasons ago, overcame a tough semifinal loss, pinning Lincoln-Way Central’s Ella Giertuga and Chicago Lane’s Ella Barbour to end the year in third place.

Hampshire’s Samantha Diehl works to get off bottom against Rock Island’s Courtney Walls, top, in the 190-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

“I came in here with high hopes and I’m glad I was able to keep wrestling through my loss,” said Corona, who entered the meet undefeated. “I was really disappointed with how the semifinals ended. My mindset was to just come back, take third and show everyone that I can still win. It didn’t affect me too much.”

Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth (115), a returning state finalist, medaled in fourth at this year’s tournament. Crystal Lake Central’s Cait Jones (155) medaled in fifth and achieved history as her school’s first state placer in girls wrestling. Jones (24-6) went 4-2 over six tournament matches, winning all four by fall.

“It means so much,” Jones said. “I’m the first state placer for Crystal Lake Central and that’s a really big deal for me. I put so many hours into this program and I love my team, my teammates and my coaches. I’m so happy to be representing my school.”

“I’m so happy that I’m still on the podium,” said Aarseth (29-5). “I wanted to be a little higher this year, but there’s always room for improvement and there’s always next season to get better.”