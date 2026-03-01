Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber celebrates local businesses Olympic style

Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce members celebrate during the annual awards dinner on Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo provided by DeAnda Photography)

Everyone was a winner at this year’s Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Olympic-themed awards dinner, where gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the nominees.

This year’s annual awards dinner, called “The Chamberlympics,” was themed after the 2026 Winter Olympics hosted in Milan, which coincided with the dinner.

The event, held on Feb. 21 at the Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills, celebrated and reflected on local enterprises’ successes over the past year with a group of about 140 guests representing local businesses, government leaders and nonprofit organizations, Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Urban said.

Event Photography Carol DeAnda of DeAnda Photography accepts the bronze medal for the Personal/Home service award at the 2026 Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner on Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo provided by DeAnda Photography)

The Chamber awarded Volunteer of the Year to Tina Grzeca for her “dedicated service to the chamber through board leadership, committee involvement and event support,” Urban said.

First National Bank of Omaha Branch Manager Ric Zydorowicz accepted the Community Impact Award. The organization was recognized for its “ongoing sponsorships, volunteerism and community partnership,” Urban said.

Here is the full list of this year’s winners:

New business:

Gold: Corey’s Bagels

Silver: BREWHAUS 31

Bronze: Consumers Credit Union

Club/Organization/Nonprofit:

Gold: CASA of McHenry County

Silver: Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills

Bronze: D300 Food Pantry

Hospitality/Food/Entertainment:

Gold: Duck a Diet

Silver: Riverbottom Ice Cream

Bronze: Fox Valley Pottery & Art

Home office:

Gold: Crafty as a Mother

Silver: Byte Outfitters

Bronze: Crystal Lake Engraving

Retail:

Gold: RISE Dispensary

Silver: The Fresh Market

Bronze: Renee’s of Ridgefield

Personal/Home service:

Gold: Paint Life

Silver: Fox River MedSpa

Bronze: DeAnda Photography

Professional service: