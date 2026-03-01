Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber celebrates local businesses Olympic style

Everyone was a winner at this year’s Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Olympic-themed awards dinner, where gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the nominees.
This year’s annual awards dinner, called “The Chamberlympics,” was themed after the 2026 Winter Olympics hosted in Milan, which coincided with the dinner.
The event, held on Feb. 21 at the Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills, celebrated and reflected on local enterprises’ successes over the past year with a group of about 140 guests representing local businesses, government leaders and nonprofit organizations, Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Urban said.
The Chamber awarded Volunteer of the Year to Tina Grzeca for her “dedicated service to the chamber through board leadership, committee involvement and event support,” Urban said.
First National Bank of Omaha Branch Manager Ric Zydorowicz accepted the Community Impact Award. The organization was recognized for its “ongoing sponsorships, volunteerism and community partnership,” Urban said.
Here is the full list of this year’s winners:
New business:
- Gold: Corey’s Bagels
- Silver: BREWHAUS 31
- Bronze: Consumers Credit Union
Club/Organization/Nonprofit:
- Gold: CASA of McHenry County
- Silver: Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills
- Bronze: D300 Food Pantry
Hospitality/Food/Entertainment:
- Gold: Duck a Diet
- Silver: Riverbottom Ice Cream
- Bronze: Fox Valley Pottery & Art
Home office:
- Gold: Crafty as a Mother
- Silver: Byte Outfitters
- Bronze: Crystal Lake Engraving
Retail:
- Gold: RISE Dispensary
- Silver: The Fresh Market
- Bronze: Renee’s of Ridgefield
Personal/Home service:
- Gold: Paint Life
- Silver: Fox River MedSpa
- Bronze: DeAnda Photography
Professional service:
- Gold: Dental Eclipse
- Silver: Century 21 New Heritage
- Bronze: Heather Rasek Homes