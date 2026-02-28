Controversial Woodstock gravel pit consideration delayed until June; opponents’ claims called ‘baseless’

Jack Pease, seated at a table to the right of the stage, speaks about a proposed gravel pit during a Woodstock Plan Commission meeting Jan. 15, 2026, at the Woodstock Opera House. The meeting was moved from City Hall because of the large crowd. (Claire O'Brien)

Woodstock officials won’t take up a controversial gravel pit proposal for a few months.

The Woodstock Plan Commission was scheduled to review the proposal this week, but business owner Jack Pease asked the commission to revisit the matter in June.

The proposed pit is near the intersection of Lily Pond and McConnell roads near Woodstock. The land is unincorporated, but the plan is to annex it into the city.

Pease operates other gravel operations in the area, including one just across the railroad tracks from the proposed pit site.

Many neighbors have been vocally against the pit for reasons including potential health issues, proximity to residential areas, noise and truck traffic and property values.

Neighbors have spoken against the proposal at City Council meetings, as well as at the Groundhog Day prognostication.

Several neighbors spoke out against the pit at a recent Woodstock City Council meeting.

In reference to Super Aggregates, the name of one of Pease’s businesses, resident Robert Lisowski said there’s “nothing super about aggregates,” but that residents will face “not-so-super issues.”

Lisowski contended the pit could affect the area’s desirability and would force residents out of the area, while other residents might want to leave but wouldn’t be able to do so.

“It’s a gamble, and gambling’s not in my blood, nor, can I safely say, most do like to gamble with their nest egg or their hard work,” Lisowski said.

According to Plan Commission records, Pease had asked for a continuation until June. In a letter, Pease asked city officials for more time to gather additional professional information.

“The Applicant has engaged Professional studies/reports to provide expert testimony and additional clarification to refute the redundant baseless claims cited by the opponents,” Pease wrote.

Pease, who said he purchased the property in question in December, added that the delay would allow him to complete on-site work that the previous owner did not, including building demolition, drainage repairs, landscaped screening berm construction, tree installation and seeding.

Delaying the Plan Commission hearing until June will also give residents and city officials time to visit the site after May 15, when facilities will be seasonally operating, Pease wrote.

He’d offered the public the chance to take a tour in January, when the pit first came up before the Plan Commission.

That commission meeting included several hours of discussion and, at one point, went into recess to calm the crowd. The meeting began at City Hall but was moved to the Opera House across the street to accommodate all attendees.

In his letter, Pease wrote he was interrupted several times at that meeting and said opponents’ comments were redundant.

Resident Karrie Baughman said in part at a recent Council meeting that her group opposing the pit is trying to be respectful and was not “heckling and causing problems” during the Plan Commission meeting, adding several members asked those heckling to stop.

The commission did not vote on the proposal at that January meeting.