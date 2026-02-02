It’s Groundhog Day on Woodstock Square. Did Willie see his shadow?

Woodstock Willie has had his say.

Crowds gathered in Woodstock Square for the annual groundhog prognostication, despite it falling on a Monday this year.

With temperatures around 20 degrees for the festivities, the weather was brisk, yet something of a relief from the stretch of single-digit lows that hung around for several days.

Out in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania – the town Woodstock played in the movie – Phil the woodchuck had already had his moment in the sun, er, shade, before Willie’s debut. Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

But Willie went his own way this year. He did not see his shadow, meaning an early spring.

Woodstock’s woodchuck also did not see his shadow either of the last two years, predicting an early spring both times.

This year, the national animal rights group PETA came out against the use of a real animal for the festivities, suggesting instead a groundhog hologram or robot. But organizers had no plans to change course. No protesters appeared to be present Monday morning.