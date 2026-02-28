Carpentersville man accused of sexually abusing teen in Algonquin parking lot; allegedly met on Snapchat

A Carpentersville man is accused of befriending a 16-year-old girl on Snapchat, sexually abusing her in the parking lot of an Algonquin business and then telling her, “You earned yourself some food,” a McHenry County judge said in denying his pretrial release.

Yan Carlo Moreno-Martinez, 26, was initially charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

But the defendant was later indicted on a more serious Class X felony charge of child sexual abuse materials, the indictment shows, alleging he solicited someone he should have known to be a minor “to appear in a video ... involving the lewd exhibition of the unclothed or transparently clothes buttocks.”

Moreno-Martinez made his initial court appearance earlier this month before Judge Cynthia Lamb, who detained him in county jail pretrial, according to court records.

In a detention order, Lamb referred to the probable cause statement prosecutors read during his initial appearance that alleges he “sexually abused a 16-year-old minor who he befriended on Snapchat.”

Lamb said Moreno-Martinez learned the girl’s age “because of a public altercation that occurred” between them at a movie theater in which Moreno-Martinez took the girl’s phone, saw she ”was texting another male and put his hands around her throat.“

According to a petition for a civil stalking/no-contact order filed by the girl’s mother against Moreno-Martinez, the girl asked movie theater employees for help, they called police, and the girl called her mother to pick her up. When police responded, they told Moreno-Martinez “she was only 16 years old,” Lamb said.

According to the petition: “The police mentioned to [the mother] that they gave him a verbal warning to stay away from [her] daughter.”

But Lamb said that although he knew the girl’s real age, he continued to communicate with her and “pushed her to perform oral sex on him.”

Additionally, a video from Home Depot in Algonquin shows Moreno-Martinez’s vehicle in the parking lot, where the girl “said that they went” and he sexually abused her, according to authorities. Afterward, Moreno-Martinez allegedly told the girl, “You earned yourself some food” and took her to eat, Lamb said.

He allegedly took her to other locations like “back parking lots in order to engage in sexual acts with her,” Lamb wrote. Moreno-Martinez was served with an order of protection but allegedly “attempted to contact a friend of the minor for purposes of making contact with her,” the judge said.

Lamb said there were no conditions that can “mitigate the real and present threat” to any person or the community.