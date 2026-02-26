Shelter in place order canceled for Lake in the Hills

The new Lake in the Hills Police Department building on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A shelter-in-place order was issued for part of Lake in the Hills Thursday morning.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department put out an alert just before 10 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Washington Street and Clayton Marsh Drive between McKinley Street and Lincoln Street because of police activity nearby. People in the area were asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Another alert went out at 10:40 a.m. saying the shelter in place order was canceled.

Police said the activity had “successfully concluded” and “there is no longer a threat to public safety.”

A Lake in the Hills police spokesperson said the department didn’t have additional details to share at this time because of the ongoing investigation but updates will follow.

