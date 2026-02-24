Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Hampshire’s Stella Piazza

Hampshire’s Stella Piazza wins the 115-pound championship at the Hampshire Regional. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Stella Piazza

School: Hampshire

Sport: Wrestling

Why she was selected: Piazza, a freshman, won the 115-pound championship at the Hampshire Regional and advanced to the IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Piazza was one of four Whip-Purs wrestlers to qualify for state out of the Schaumburg Sectional, joining Samantha Diehl (190 pounds), Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (120) and Annabelle Mueller (105).

For her performance, Piazza was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Piazza answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Genoa-Kingston’s Violet Sanders, right, battles Hampshire’s Stella Piazza at 120 pounds at the Whip-Pur Women’s Classic earlier this season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What has been your favorite part of the season so far?

Piazza: Being a part of the team and seeing the other girls on the team grow and succeed.

What does it mean to you to advance to your first state tournament?

Piazza: It means the world to me, and really shows me how hard work pays off, but it really is just a stepping stone to greater things I want to accomplish.

How have you improved since the start of the season?

Piazza: The biggest area I have improved on during this season is my mindset and confidence.

What is one food that you can’t stand to eat?

Piazza: Bagels.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Piazza: I don’t know. I am pretty outgoing and everyone knows everything about me.

What is the best present you’ve ever received?

Piazza: My dragon Jellycat.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Piazza: When people eat my food without asking.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before a big meet or match?

Piazza: I have to wear the same shoes as I do at practice as I do during the meet.

What is your most prized possession?

Piazza: My dragon Jellycat.

What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?

Piazza: Tyler Childers!