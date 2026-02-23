NAMI McHenry County opens new community mental health hub with ‘crisis living room’ and drop-in center

The National Alliance on Mental Illness McHenry County will soon debut its new community hub in Crystal Lake with a Living Room to address mental health crises and a Drop-In Center to combat social isolation. (Photo provided by NAMI of McHenry County)

A community open house is planned for 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 to highlight two new programs launching this year at 338 Memorial Drive in Crystal Lake: a living room-style mental health crisis program and a drop-in center “focused on connection and recovery,” NAMI McHenry County said in a news release.

The organization, which provides services to people with mental illness and their loved ones, was able to purchase the new location last October through an anonymous $1.3 million gift, which allowed NAMI McHenry County to buy the building in October 2025.

“The organization is now leading a capacity-building campaign to fund renovations, furnishings, and staffing for its expanded services,” according to the release.

The Foglia Family Foundation, a major contributor to McHenry County College and other area endeavors, launched the campaign with a $100,000 lead gift, and NAMI McHenry County’s new living room has been named in the family’s honor.

Alternative to emergency rooms for mental health crises

The organization described the living room model as “an evidence-based alternative to emergency departments for adults experiencing a mental health crisis.”

“Instead of bright lights, security checkpoints and long waits, visitors are welcomed into a calm, home-like environment and supported by Certified Recovery Support Specialists – trained peers who draw on lived experience to provide compassionate, non-clinical support," according to the release.

In contrast to emergency rooms, Executive Director of NAMI McHenry County Abbey Nicholas, said walking into a living room space “feels like walking into a friend’s home. It feels human. People are greeted with warmth, listened to without judgment, and supported in a way that restores dignity and choice during one of the hardest moments of their lives.”

The living room is about 3,500 square feet with a shared common area and private rooms tailored to individual needs, including meditation, sensory-friendly, art-based and comfort spaces.

The living room is scheduled to open to the public in March and will, at least initially, operate from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, “aligning with peak usage data from other living room programs across Illinois,” operators said. The aim is to expand hours as additional funding becomes available.

Drop-in center aims for protection, connection

NAMI’s new drop-in center has a different role.

It’s in a separate part of the building from the living room and is “designed for adults seeking community, routine, and connection – key protective factors against mental health crisis," according to the release .

“Loneliness is one of the most overlooked drivers of mental health conditions,” Nicholas said. “The drop-in center gives people a place to belong – whether that means sitting quietly with a book, working on a puzzle, or joining a yoga, meditation, or workforce development class.”

Both the living room and drop-in center serve adults 18 and older. Bilingual support is available in both programs.

NAMI McHenry County provides free mental health education, support, and advocacy throughout the community, including one-on-one peer and family support, support groups, classes, and training on mental health and suicide prevention.

The organization said it partners with schools, workplaces, faith communities and local agencies across the county and serves as co-leader of the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force and co-founder of the Youth Empower Alliance.

More information about programs, services, and the capacity-building campaign is available at namimch.org.