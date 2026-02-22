Man accused of beating Woodstock gas station clerk to get mental health evaluation

A man accused of “maliciously” attacking a Woodstock gas station employee after she told him they were not hiring will undergo a mental health evaluation, court records show.

At a recent hearing, McHenry County Judge Mark Gerhardt signed an order granting the evaluation which the county will pay for. The evaluation will take place in the county jail where the defendant, Austin Silverman, has been detained since his arrest on New Year’s Eve.

Silverman, 29, who has lived in Thresholds mental health facility in Woodstock for eight years, is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, as well as attempted aggravated arson, aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County.

At 10:16 a.m. Dec. 31, Woodstock police said they responded to the gas station and found Silverman, who allegedly told authorities he “intended to kill” the woman, according to a news release.

Silverman also is accused of damaging glass shelves, vape pens and cartridges in the gas station.

During Silverman’s initial court appearance, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer said the incident began when Silverman asked the clerk at the Shell gas station, located in the 100 block of North Eastwood Drive, for a job application.

When she responded they were not hiring, he walked behind the counter and beat her “maliciously” for more than two minutes, authorities allege. The attack was recorded on a video that prosecutors said shows that Silverman placed his entire body weight against her, hit her head into the wall three times, punched and kicked her.

The woman grabbed a wooden club kept behind the counter and tried to defend herself with it, but Silverman grabbed it from her, beat her with it and pressed it against her neck, the prosecutor said.

Silverman halted the attack, went outside and smoked a cigarette in the parking lot, Neubauer said. Silverman then put the lit cigarette into a gas pump in an attempt to blow up the gas station, the prosecutor said Silverman told police.

Authorities said he then tried to reenter the gas station, but the woman, although injured, had managed to “hobble” to the door to lock it. Silverman allegedly told police he was going to go back in and kill her, the prosecutor said.

According to the indictment, Silverman “kicked, struck, beat and/or strangled” the woman, who is older than 60 years. She suffered broken bones, according to the indictment.

A written report showing Silverman’s diagnosis, its severity and whether it impairs his ability to understand the nature of court proceedings is to be submitted to the state, the court and the defense within 30 days, according to the order.

Silverman is due back in court March 4.