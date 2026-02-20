Harvard man guilty of driving pickup truck into Harley-Davidson dealership in Woodstock

A Harvard man pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal damage to property for driving his pickup truck into the Woodstock Harley-Davidson dealership four years ago.

Keith Dobner, 38, was sentenced to 30 months of conditional discharge and 180 days in McHenry County jail for his guilty plea to causing damage between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 3 felony, according to an order filed in McHenry County court.

The jail time was set aside pending the payment of $10,000 in restitution to the owner of the business, which Dobner is required to pay at a rate of $300 per month beginning in April, the order stated.

On Feb. 8, 2022, authorities said Dobner intentionally drove his pickup truck through the front door of the dealership, which was open for business at the time. They also alleged that he intentionally, and without justification, tried to run over a man with his vehicle.

Woodstock police spoke with multiple witnesses and reviewed video surveillance footage, the department said in a news release at the time of the incident.

At 4:45 p.m. that day, officers were dispatched to the dealership, where they found Dobner’s silver Ford F-150 that had crashed into the building, and witnesses and employees were restraining Dobner, according to the release.

Dobner was initially charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, reckless conduct and additional counts of criminal damage to property, but those were dismissed Thursday in exchange for his guilty plea. An additional charge of reckless conduct was dismissed in 2022, records show.

On Jan. 29, unrelated to the Harley-Davidson incident, Dobner was sentenced to one year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to violating an order of protection. He also was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is currently on conditional discharge until August in connection with a guilty plea to domestic violence, court records show.