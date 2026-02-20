Crystal Lake home severely damaged by fire; occupants rescued by police

Residents of a Crystal Lake home are displaced by a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 3:12 p.m. to the 800 block of Cambridge Place for a reported structure fire. Dispatchers advised first responders that two people were in the home, and Crystal Lake Police officers were “attempting to get the occupants out,” according to a Crystal Lake fire department news release.

Crews arrived to a home to smoke showing, upgrading the call to a working fire response. Police officers successfully rescued the two people, and all occupants and officers safely evacuated the building.

Initiating an interior attack, crews also completed searches and ventilated the house, according to the release. The fire was determined to be under control within 20 minutes. One cat was rescued from the home.

The occupants were assessed on scene by emergency medical services. The house is deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was requested to assist the residents with housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The total response included five engines, two ladder trucks, three ambulances and four command officers, according to the release.

Fire districts from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Huntley, Cary, Fox River Grove, Nunda Township, Woodstock and Carpentersville assisted in the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.