No injuries reported in house fire near McHenry

McHenry Township firefighters extinguished a fire in a single-family home in less than 10 minutes Monday night near McHenry.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:50 p.m. to the 2700 block of West Russet Drive near McHenry for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within six minutes to a two-story, single-family home with “smoke showing from the front door,” according to a district news release.

Crews immediately started an “interior fire attack” while searching for potential victims. The fire, confined to one room, was extinguished in less than 10 minutes, according to the release.

The home sustained smoke damage. Two residents safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

McHenry Township Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of the fire.