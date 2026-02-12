Johnsburg girls basketball team caps undefeated regular season: Northwest Herald Wednesday roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 63, Harvard 32: At Harvard, Summer Toussaint had 20 points and three steals, Skye Toussaint added 10 points and 10 steals, and the Skyhawks completed an undefeated regular season with the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Addie Graff had eight points and four assists for Johnsburg (31-0, 13-0 KRC).

Ani Gonzalez and Elena Olbrich scored eight and seven points, respectively, for Harvard (8-21, 1-12).

Marengo 68, Sandwich 33: At Sandwich, Macy Noe scored 18 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead three players in double figures for the Indians in the KRC. Myah Broughton scored 15 (three 3s) and Katie Hanson added 14 (four 3s) for the Indians (19-9, 11-2).

Cary-Grove 53, McHenry 17: At McHenry, Kennedy Manning knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and the Trojans won in Fox Valley Conference action. Aria Stanton added 12 points for C-G (20-8, 12-5), and Jayden Sopata-Rahn had eight (two 3s).

Lucille Kuhlemeier had six points for McHenry (4-25, 0-17), and Kenzie Kusch had four.

Burlington Central 65, Jacobs 50: At Algonquin, the Rockets won to improve to 21-9 and 14-3 in the FVC. The Golden Eagles dropped to 13-15 and 8-8.

Crystal Lake South 53, Crystal Lake Central 17: At Crystal Lake, Makena Cleary scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the visiting Gators to the FVC win. Tessa Melhuish added 10 points for South (22-6, 13-4). Laken LePage and Gaby Dzik had eight and seven, respectively.

Jordyn Johnson led Central (8-20, 2-14) with six points.

Prairie Ridge 39, Dundee-Crown 29: At Carpentersville, the Wolves’ win improved their record to 6-22 and 5-11 in the FVC. The Chargers fell to 5-25 and 4-13.

Plano 45, Richmond-Burton 33: At Richmond, the Rockets fell to 14-13 and 6-6 in the KRC.

Boys basketball

Sycamore 82, Marian Central 37: At Sycamore, the Hurricanes dropped the nonconference game to fall to 4-26.