Huntley shoots past Hampshire, clinches share of FVC girls basketball title

Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik prepares to drain a three-point basket in varsity girls basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The message in the Huntley locker room was clear after the girls clinched a share of the Fox Valley Conference title on Wednesday.

“The job’s not finished,” said senior Aubrina Adamik, who buried a team-high five triples and led the Red Raiders with 17 points in a 56-30 victory at Hampshire. “That’s the perfect way to describe it. We really battled out there, but we have another game to get to. Once that game’s over ... hopefully it turns out in our favor.”

Entering Wednesday night with a half-game lead over Burlington Central, which defeated Jacobs 65-50 to conclude conference play, Huntley remained atop the FVC standings with a dominant showing against the Whip-Purs. The Red Raiders (21-9, 15-2 FVC) drained 10 triples and assisted on each of their 3-point baskets.

Huntley’s Luca Garlin, left, guards Hampshire’s Jiselle Lopez in varsity girls basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“My teammates were giving me the ball,” said Adamik, who drilled four 3s in the first half. “They got paint touches and they were able to find me outside for the 3. We’re trying to score baskets however we can and get the best shot possible. By driving, that creates separation and space for what we want to do on offense.”

Huntley, which will be an FVC champion in girls basketball for the fifth straight year, can earn the outright conference title with a victory in Friday’s home game against Prairie Ridge. Adamik was one of four players to sink triples for the Red Raiders, who held Hampshire scoreless for the first four minutes of the game.

“They’re very good at driving it, so we knew we had to be in the gaps,” said junior guard Alyssa Borzych, who had 15 points and made three triples. “Our game plan was definitely to get paint touches, pass out and drive on them. I feel like we executed that very well. That’s how Aubrina and I were able to hit our 3s.”

Huntley’s Lana Hobday works under the hoop in varsity girls basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Peyton McCarthy’s driving layup off an inbounds pass ended the scoring drought for the Whips (16-14, 11-7 FVC) who played their third game in three nights on Wednesday. Led by senior guard Luca Garlin, who totaled seven points and four assists, Huntley’s drive-and-kick offense created open shots throughout the first half.

“The girls did a great job of spacing the floor tonight,” Huntley coach Steve Raethz said. “I thought we did a great job of sharing the basketball, finding the open player and getting those paint touches. Off of those paint touches, we were able to get some kicks and shots from 3. We were very efficient offensively.”

With Hampshire facing a 29-16 halftime deficit, Mikala Amegasse created a spark early in the third quarter. Finishing a tough drive before scoring through contact for an old-fashioned 3-point play, Amegasse helped the Whips bring Huntley within eight. Her makes forced the Red Raiders to burn a timeout to stall the momentum.

Huntley’s Alyssa Borzych, right, guards Hampshire’s Veronica Dumoulin in varsity girls basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“Mikala is never going to quit,” Hampshire coach Eric Samuelson said. “Mikala has been the heartbeat of this team for the past two seasons and she continues to be the heartbeat. ... Offensively, we just kind of struggled with where we were supposed to be with our spacing. I don’t think we took advantage of the gaps they gave us.”

Amegasse recorded seven points, four rebounds and three assists for the Whips, who were unable to halt Huntley’s aggressive dribble penetration. A nifty pass under the basket from Garlin to Borzych led to a layup that put Huntley up 43-26 after three quarters.

Huntley’s Red Raiders get revved up after an Aubrina Adamik three pointerin varsity girls basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Hampshire High School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“I did think we started better in the third quarter,” Samuelson said. “Those kids are exhausted. That starting group has played three games in a row and I think they were just tired. I’m proud of them for the season they’ve had so far, but now the postseason begins, so hopefully a day off tomorrow will get their minds right.”

Evelyn Freundt contributed seven points, four rebounds and two assists for the Red Raiders. Jiselle Lopez led Hampshire with eight points and made two 3-pointers, while McCarthy had seven points and Veronica Dumoulin posted four points and four rebounds. Lana Hobday recorded six points and two assists for the Red Raiders.