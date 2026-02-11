Gas leak in Crystal Lake closes downtown road

A street in downtown Crystal Lake was closed Wednesday due to a gas leak, officials report.

Construction crews hit a gas line at 63 E. Crystal Lake Ave. Wednesday morning, according to a City of Crystal Lake Facebook post. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, Nicor and the Crystal Lake Public Works Department responded to the scene for elevated levels of gas in the area.

Crystal Lake Avenue from Walkup Avenue to Main Street was closed off.

“This is currently an ongoing investigation with details forthcoming,” officials said in the post.

Updates will be posted on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CrystalLakeIL.