Car crashes into utility pole in Woodstock, closing road for hours

A car crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Dean Street and Gayle Drive in Woodstock on Feb. 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A portion of Dean Street in Woodstock was closed after a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon, officials reported.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday to the 4300 block of Gayle Drive for a reported car crash with entrapment, although the adult male driver had freed himself when first responders arrived to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection with Gayle Drive, district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

“The vehicle had sustained heavy damage after leaving the roadway and shearing off a utility pole before coming to rest on the property,” Vucha said in the release.

The driver was assessed by paramedics and declined further medical treatment or transport to a hospital.

Dean Street was closed to traffic in both directions from Lucas Road to Route 176, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office alert, while ComEd works on the damaged utility pole.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.